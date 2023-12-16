Suns survive Square scare, Sandhurst Starr's stunning century

The return of one-day cricket produced an eventful round of Bendigo cricket.
Ladder-leader Strathdale-Maristians survived a huge scare from Golden Square, Sandhurst enhanced its finals prospects on the back of a superb century from a young opener, White Hills showed some grit to keep its finals hopes alive, a Bendigo all-rounder showed why he's one of the best players in the competition and the reigning premiers gave the competition a reminder of their class with a massive victory over an old foe.
The results left Strathdale and Sandhurst sitting comfortably in first and second on the ladder, with Kangaroo Flat the big movers into third place on the ladder.
Bendigo United rounds out the top four, narrowly ahead of Bendigo on percentage.
White Hills and Strathfieldsaye are one win outside of the top four heading into the Christmas break.
The Suns remain unbeaten this summer, but only just.
The flag favourites were made to work hard by the winless Golden Square in an entertaining clash at Bell Oval.
The Suns looked like they were in for an easy kill when the Dogs slumped to 3-25 early on a pitch that offered the pace bowlers some encouragement.
Liam Smith and Scott Trollope batted their side back into the game with a hard-fought 97-run stand for the fourth wicket.
Smith made 41 off 92 balls before he was run out trying to complete a second run. Daniel Clohesy's throw from the boundary was a direct hit.
Trollope was dismissed for 57 off 85 balls when he holed out to Grant Waldron on the mid-wicket boundary off the bowling of young quick Tom Purcell (2-32).
Purcell, Jack Pysing (3-30) and Sam Johnston (2-37) were superb for the Suns.
Ben Derrick (19 off 23 balls) lifted Square to 9-162 - hardly an imposing total, but it gave the Dogs something to bowl at.
That total looked more like 200-plus when Strathdale's top-order failed to fire.
Daniel Clohesy (0), Jack Neylon (6), James Barri (17), Cam Taylor (8) and Grant Waldron (0) were back in the sheds with just 35 on the board and the Dogs could sniff the upset win of the season.
If you don't land the knockout blow against Strathdale, the Suns always seem to find a way to get up off the canvas.
The saviour this time around was James Vlaeminck.
Batting at number five, the classy right-hander held the Suns innings together with a match-winning half-century.
Vlaeminck made 63 off 76 balls, including four fours and two sixes.
He added 30 for the sixth wicket with Matt Wilkinson (13) and 69 for the seventh wicket with Ben DeAraugo (24).
"He's been batting really well for us,'' Suns' skipper Cam Taylor said of Vlaeminck.
"He's had a change in the batting order since he came back to us (from the UK) and he's really made that position in the middle-order his own.
"He's so versatile in the way he bats as we saw in the position we were in today. He's also a really handy person to have coming in when there's 10 overs to go and you need someone to take the game on."
The Suns still required 17 to win when Vlaeminck was dismissed, but Sam Johnston and Jack Pysing didn't panic.
Johnston finished 23 not out and Pysing six not out, with Johnston hitting the winning runs with a big six over mid-wicket.
The gallant Dogs fell just short. Smith (2-21) and Trollope (2-29) were brilliant with bat and ball, while Dylan Robinson (2-45) also picked up two wickets.
One week after struggling to score 200 runs combined in two innings, the Demons chased down Bendigo United's total of 9-201 with more than one over to spare.
The four-wicket win kept the Demons in touch with the top four going into the Christmas break.
"After two bad games in a row, it was outstanding to bounce back like that,'' White Hills' captain Brayden Stepien said.
"Everyone contributed and it's a win that will give us some confidence going forward."
The Redbacks looked set to post a score of 250-plus when skipper Clayton Holmes and the in-form Riley Treloar scored freely in the first 15 overs.
However, the momentum swung when Treloar was caught for 39 off the bowling of spinner Max Shepherd.
Holmes fell a short time later for 41 and a mini-collapse saw the Redbacks slip from 1-82 to 5-110.
Harry Donegan dug in for the Redbacks and his 66 off 88 balls guided his side to a score just above the 200-mark.
Medium-pacer Nick Wharton (4-34) did an outstanding job for the Demons, while the reliable Rhys Irwin took 3-30.
Stepien gave the Demons a bright start to the chase.
He raced to 38 off just 24 balls, including six fours and one six, before he was undone by the off-spin of Will Thrum (2-40).
Caleb Barras (32 off 72 balls) and Ben Irvine (21 off 35 balls) steadied the ship, but a middle-order collapse left the home side vulnerable at 5-131.
Club great Gavin Bowles wasn't going to allow this opportunity to slip. The left-hander showed his experience by keeping the scoreboard ticking over without taking unnecessary risks.
He added 44 with Ollie Geary (24) and an unbroken 27 with Kyle Patten (13 not out) to see the Demons over the line.
Bowles finished 55 not out off 80 deliveries.
Thrum was the best bowler for the Redbacks, while youngster Hugh Behrens took 2-50 and spinner Marcus Mangiameli gave little away in his 1-30 from nine overs.
A century from recruit Tom Starr was the highlight of the Dragons comfortable 48-run win over the Power at Weeroona Oval.
In his first season at the club after crossing from Bendigo United, Starr's fine 107 from 113 balls was the backbone of the Dragons' big total of 5-252.
The right-hander hit 11 fours and one six and received a big bear hug from batting partner Ash Gray when he reached three figures.
Starr added 129 for the second wicket with Jasper Langley (51 off 101 balls) and 60 for the third wicket with Gray (39 off 29 balls).
Spinner Sandun Ranathunga (2-37 off nine overs) was the most successful bowler for the Power.
A pleasing sign for Huntly North was the performance with the bat of youngster Judd Gilchrist.
Batting at number six, Gilchrist made an unbeaten 61 off 84 balls to top score in a team total of 6-204.
Gilchrist and Jarrod Harris added 109 for the sixth wicket to put some respectability on the scoreboard for the Power.
Harris made 52 off 60 balls batting at number seven.
Taylor Beard's great form with the ball continued, with the all-rounder taking 2-41.
Skipper Dylan Gibson conceded just 20 runs from his nine overs and he took one wicket.
The Roos bounced back into the top four on the back of an emphatic 191-run thumping of Eaglehawk at Dower Park.
The reigning premiers outclassed the disappointing Hawks with bat and ball.
A brisk 33 off 29 balls from opener Chris Barber set the tone for the Roos and Matt Dwyer and Dylan Klemm took advantage of the good start.
Dwyer belted 64 off just 65 balls, including eight fours and two sixes, while Dylan Klemm made 68 off 76 balls, including eight fours and three sixes.
Dwyer and Dylan Klemm added 74 for the fourth wicket in quick time.
Adam Burns chipped in with an unbeaten 32 in the latter overs to lift the Roos to an imposing 6-253 off their 45 overs.
Spinner Nathan Walsh (2-34) and medium-pacer Cory Jacobs (2-37) were the pick of the bowlers for the Hawks.
Eaglehawk's response started poorly when Josh Williams fell for a duck in the first over and they never really recovered.
Teenager Xavier Grant top-scored with 16 as the Hawks collapsed from 1-27 to be all out 62.
The Roos' pace and swing weaponry was on full display.
Brent Hamblin (1-12) and Dylann Klemm started the rout with the new ball, veteran Burns did the bulk of the damage with 3-12, while Luke Stagg took 2-14 and highly-promising teen Clayton Smith claimed his maiden first XI wicket in an impressive spell of 2-1 off three overs.
A superb all-round performance from Kyle Humphrys guided Bendigo to a six-wicket win over Strathfieldsaye at Atkins Street.
Humprhys took 3-30 with his off-spinners and backed-up with 89 with the bat.
Humphrys strode to the crease with his side in a little bit of strife after the loss of skipper James Ryan for just four.
The in-form Xavier Ryan was the perfect ally for Humphrys.
Ryan, who had raced to 32 not out off his first 45 balls before Humprhys started his innings, played the anchor role as the Goers' left-hander took control of the game.
Humprhys hit six fours and six sixes in his 90-ball stay at the crease.
He was dismissed with victory in sight after adding 127 for the third wicket with Ryan.
Ryan fell a short time later for 69 off 109 balls, including eight boundaries.
Jett Grundy (2-23) grabbed the two late wickets for the Jets.
Earlier in the day, the Jets' batters couldn't turn a start into a big score.
All of the Jets' top six reached double-figures, but the best scores were Savith Priyan (42), Chathura Damith (30) and Daniel Butler (28).
Humprhys (3-30) and Nathan Fitzpatrick (2-30) led a well-drilled Bendigo bowling attack.
Strathdale ...............................................40
Sandhurst ...............................................34
Kangaroo Flat .........................................24
Bendigo United .......................................24
Bendigo ...................................................24
White Hills ...............................................18
Strathfieldsaye ........................................18
Eaglehawk .................................................6
Golden Square ..........................................0
Huntly North .............................................0
