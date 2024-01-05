Shallard puts her ACT opponents in a spin at country titles

Sandhurst's Kate Shallard had a day out with the ball to spin Victoria Country women to victory on day two of the Australia Country Cricket Championships in Newcastle.
The left-arm spinner took 4-12 off her four overs as Victoria Country dismissed the ACT for just 50 in their round three Twenty20 match.
Victoria Country had posted a strong score of 3-139, with Golden Square's Tammy Norquay finishing two not out.
Victoria Country improved to a 2-1 record after defeating Western Australia in Friday afternoon's game.
Shallard and Golden Square's Sarah Mannes took one wicket each in WA's score of 5-87.
In reply, Mannes blasted four boundaries on her way to 25 not out off 16 balls to see Victoria Country over the line by six wickets.
The carnival has a day off on Saturday.
Victoria Country women tackle Queensland and South Australia in their two matches on Sunday.
In the men's competition, Victoria Country scored a stunning win over the ACT on Friday.
After winning their opening two one-day matches, the Vic Country men looked in deep trouble against the ACT in the first Twenty20 match of the carnival until they pulled off a late recovery.
Set 151 for victory, Vic Country were 7-114 with three overs remaining.
Some heavy hitting from tailenders Wade Hancock and Jack Wrigglesworth saw Victoria Country over the line with two wickets and one ball to spare.
Hancock finished 20 not out off 15 balls, while Wrigglesworth hit two sixes and one four in his quickfire 19 not out off six balls.
Earlier in the innings, White Hills' Brayden Stepien fell for four in the opening over of the chase.
Kangaroo Flat's Luke Stagg opened the bowling for Victoria Country and had figures of 0-16 off two overs.
Victoria Country men were drawn to play New South Wales Country in round four on Friday night.
Saturday is a rest day, with Victoria Country to play South Australia and Western Australia in T20 games on Sunday.
