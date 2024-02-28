Bendigo Advertiser
Williams to lead Strikers as inaugural championship team captain

Luke West
By Luke West
February 28 2024 - 1:49pm
Meg Williams will captain the Bendigo Strikers' championship division team this year. Picture by Darren Howe
MEG Williams will lead the Bendigo Strikers into their inaugural Victorian Netball League season as the club's first championship team captain.

