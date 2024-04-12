Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Winds of coaching change blow through the footy region in 2024

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated April 12 2024 - 5:32pm, first published 2:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Freeman at Strathfieldsaye is among the new BFNL coaches for season 2024. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Luke Freeman at Strathfieldsaye is among the new BFNL coaches for season 2024. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

APRIL 13 has been a date long circled in the calendar for many of the region's footy fans.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.