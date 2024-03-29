Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Photos

Flying start to BFNL season for 'Maine in big Good Friday triumph

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated March 29 2024 - 7:13pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Castlemaine beat Maryborough by 69 points in Friday's BFNL season-opener at Camp Reserve. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Castlemaine beat Maryborough by 69 points in Friday's BFNL season-opener at Camp Reserve. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

CASTLEMAINE has kicked off the 2024 Bendigo Football Netball League season in style with a 69-point win over Maryborough on Friday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.