Bendigo runner Andy Buchanan ups pace for Hamburg

RUNNING a kilometre in three minutes or less is a goal Andy Buchanan will strive for in this month's Haspa Hamburg Marathon.
Being able to do so for a kilometre or two is a huge challenge, let alone 42 kilometres.
But that's what Bendigo's "marathon man" will aim to do in the April 28 showdown which is likely to draw more than 25,000 athletes from around the world.
"To qualify for the Olympics is the ultimate goal," Buchanan said.
"If I do not qualify, but have run a personal best then I will be rapt, no matter what."
It's a third start in Hamburg and fourth marathon of a superb career for the running champion who marks his 33rd Birthday on his latest overseas trek.
Just a few months later he wore the green and gold as he ran for Australia at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
A time of 2:15.40 on a hilly course earnt seventh place.
Buchanan returned to Hamburg last April where he was 11th in a personal best of 2:10.20.
Other major runs across 2023 were the world cross-country championships at Bathurst where he was 33rd in the 10km showdown and runner-up at the Australian 10km XC titles.
The Hamburg Marathon will be run the same day as London.
"Quickest times in London are between 2:02 and 2:04. It's an incredibly flat and fast course," said Buchanan.
"At Hamburg the fastest range is between 2:06 and 2:12."
Among the many challenges in a marathon is consistent pace.
"If you are down by 10 seconds or so in a 5km sector then it's tough to regain rhythm.
"Not having a bad patch is so important. It's all about consistency of effort."
Buchanan said he breaks time splits into 5km increments.
"They can vary because of hills, wind, a u-turn on the course, an attack or slowing down in the pack."
Previous starts in Hamburg led to Buchanan being among a pack until the 38km mark.
"Having others around you to share the pace makes it so much easier than being on your own, whether that's a long or short distance."
After overcoming a quad injury in December, Buchanan has racked up many hours training on the roads and track.
An athlete and coach, Buchanan plays a key role guiding many in the Bendigo Bats squad and also through the ADP sessions at Bendigo South East Secondary College.
A key part of his build-up will be in London where he will train at Bushy Park which is where ParkRun began and has become a worldwide craze.
Another training venue is Richmond Park.
Buchanan teamed up with coach Scott Westcott more than a decade ago.
Whether it be Paris or Brisbane in four years, Buchanan will be doing all he can to join Westcott in the Olympic Club.
