The Paris 2024 Olympics is the number one goal for Bendigo athlete Andy Buchanan.
Buchanan has declined an invitation to compete in the marathon at this month's World Athletics Championships in Budapest.
The 32-year-old was selected in the Australian squad that was announced on Monday, but he decided the Budapest event was not the best path to take in his bid to represent his country at the highest level next year.
"The Olympics is the pinnacle and I want to put all my eggs in the Paris basket,'' Buchanan said.
"I'm going to do a marathon in Japan in December instead, which I'm hoping will strengthen my chances of making the team for Paris."
Buchanan finished seventh in last year's Commonwealth Games marathon and produced a personal best time of 2:10.20 in the Hamburg Marathon in April this year.
"I need to be in the top three in Australia and inside the top 100 in the world to make the team for the Olympics,'' he said.
"I'm third in Australia at the moment... and if I can run around 2:09.30 (in Japan) that will put me in a good spot.
"I feel as though I'm tracking well now and I'm on the way up."
The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11 next year.
