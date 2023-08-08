Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Marathon star Andy Buchanan declines world titles selection

By Adam Bourke
August 8 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andy Buchanan is plotting a path towards the Paris Olympics. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Andy Buchanan is plotting a path towards the Paris Olympics. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

The Paris 2024 Olympics is the number one goal for Bendigo athlete Andy Buchanan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.