BENDIGO athlete Andy Buchanan smashed his personal best time in Sunday's running of the Hamburg Marathon.
It was consecutive starts in the German classic and first marathon since he was seventh in the 42.2km duel at last year's Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
On Sunday, Buchanan clocked an incredible time of 2 hours 10.20 minutes - the ninth fastest marathon recorded by an Australian athlete.
He was 11th to finish as Kenya achieved a one, two, three result. The 5km splits for Buchanan were 15.33, 15.13, 15.23 and 15.20.
He reached the 25km mark in 1:16:51 and ran the next 5km splits in 15.27, 15.28 and 15.42.
A year ago, Buchanan ran the Hamburg course in 2:12.23 to be 15th.
A big year for Buchanan included representing Australia in the 10km race at the world cross-country championships in Bathurst.
He was 33rd overall and fourth of the Aussie team which was fourth in the race for a teams medal behind Kenya, Ethiopia and Uganda on the Mount Panorama course.
After his recovery from Hamburg, Buchanan's focus will switch to leading Athletics Bendigo's Region team the Bendigo Bats to more success in Athletics Victoria's cross-country series.
Meanwhile, another Bendigo athlete in Nick McDermott dedicated his run in the weewkend's London Marathon to his Mum.
Time and placing did not matter so much for Nick as he went about raising funds for Dementia UK.
In a post on his fundraising page, Nick wrote: "Dementia is a cruel disease and watching my Mum slowly fade away over five years was a difficult time for our family.
"Mum was the matriarch of our family, the centre of the family that kept us all together.
"This cruel disese eventually took her life and she passed in 2020."
Nick has run with the Bendigo Bats and the group donated money toward his fundraising campaign.
READ MORE: Herbert wins third DP World Tour event
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.