BENDIGO distance-running star Andy Buchanan struck silver in Saturday's showdown for the the men's open 10km crown at the national cross-country titles in Canberra's Stromlo Forest.
It was another brilliant hit-out by the versatile athlete who has starred on the hills, roads and track for many years.
On the hilly and testing terrain at Mount Stromlo it was Buchanan and Commonwealth Games team-mate Jack Rayner who led for much of the way.
A gun performer in many athletics disciplines, Rayner powered to gold in a time of 30.01 minutes.
Buchanan was not far away in 30.07 to add a silver to the two gold he had won previously.
"I am really pleased with how I ran and to claim second," Buchanan said.
"It is a little disappointing to finish second again after being second at the Australian Half Marathon Championships two weeks ago.
"I would have loved to gone one better and win another XC national championships, but Jack was too strong on the last lap."
A long-lasting rivalry between the two can be traced back to Bendigo Dragon Mile hit-outs in the lead up to the gala parade at Easter.
Victoria's team dominated the men's open 10km at Stromlo as all top five finishers wore the Big V.
Nathan Stoate, from Bendigo Harriers, put in a superb effort in the national capital to be 12th in a time of 31.48 minutes.
South Bendigo's Archie Reid was selected for the nationals, but could not race because of work commitments.
There were many outstanding performances by Athletics Bendigo Region's stars.
In the under-20 8km, Bendigo University clubmates Jayden Padgham and Angus Macafee were 13th and 20th in time of 25.53 and 26.26, and Harrison Boyd, from Bendigo Harriers, clocked a time of 27.27.
At under-18 level, South Bendigo's Logan Tickell was eighth as he ran 6000m in 19.22.
Chelsea Tickell completed the under-15 4km in 15.31 minutes.
Phoebe Lonsdale raced the under-20 8km in 24.54, but University's Tullie Rowe did not start.
The field in the under-18 4km included Tully Lang racing to the line in 17.24 minutes.
It was a top 10 finish for Abbey Reid in the under-16 4km as a time of 14.49 earned ninth place.
Kade Hutchinson contested the under-17 6000m and was 38th in 21.06.
In the under-16 4km, Avery McDermid, from Bendigo University, was fifth in 12.48, and Bendigo Harriers' Merlin Tzaros achieved a time of 13.57.
Tyler Fynch, from South Bendigo, ran 3km in 9.48 to be 11th in the under-14 class.
Milanke Haasbroek, from St Francis of the Fields Primary School, raced in the under-10 2000m where a time of 7.34 earned 12th place in a field of 42.
A gun athlete and coach, Buchanan was rapt with Bendigo's success.
"I'm really proud of how well Bendigo was represented and performed at these championships," Buchanan said.
"When I first started racing national cross-country I was often the only runner from Bendigo, or there may have been one or two others.
"But to have 17 runners from Bendigo selected, and 15 compete, really shows how the culture of running in Bendigo has changed over the past few years."
