Star Bendigo athlete Andy Buchanan snares national cross-country titles silver

Updated August 30 2023 - 9:00am, first published 8:30am
Andy Buchanan in training ahead of last weekend's Australian cross-country championships at Mount Stromlo in Canberra. The Bendigo star finished second in the men's open 10km. Picture by AJ Taylor
Andy Buchanan in training ahead of last weekend's Australian cross-country championships at Mount Stromlo in Canberra. The Bendigo star finished second in the men's open 10km. Picture by AJ Taylor

BENDIGO distance-running star Andy Buchanan struck silver in Saturday's showdown for the the men's open 10km crown at the national cross-country titles in Canberra's Stromlo Forest.

