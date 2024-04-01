Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Opinion/Blogs
Live

We asked, you answered: how much rain fell in your neighbourhood

Updated April 2 2024 - 5:53pm, first published 7:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
People around Bendigo and central Victoria have told us how much rain fell at their place during those downpours that arrived in Bendigo on April 1, 2024. Picture by Noni Hyett
People around Bendigo and central Victoria have told us how much rain fell at their place during those downpours that arrived in Bendigo on April 1, 2024. Picture by Noni Hyett

Good evening and welcome to our blog for April 2, 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.