Four people taken to hospital after car rollover in California Gully

Four people involved in a car rollover in California Gully were taken to hospital for observation after the crash on July 22.
A 20-year-old Flora Hill woman was the driver of the car when she lost control of the vehicle on Turner Street, just off of the Upper California Gully Road, at around 4:45pm.
After losing control of the vehicle, the car flipped and crashed.
She and the three other occupants of the car were treated by emergency services at the scene before being taken to hospital for observation.
Police said the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.
The residential street was blocked for some time while first responders attended the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam or CCTV footage, are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
