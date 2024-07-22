Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Four people taken to hospital after car rollover in California Gully

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated July 23 2024 - 7:40am, first published 7:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Four people taken to hospital after car rollover in California Gully
Four people taken to hospital after car rollover in California Gully

Four people involved in a car rollover in California Gully were taken to hospital for observation after the crash on July 22.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.