Too many subdivisions: industrial land plea falls on deaf council ears

Developers have asked for too many blocks of industrial land to be sliced up smaller and smaller, a councillor has said as the City of Greater Bendigo knocks back another request.
It is a blow for developers who have spent three years trying to draw businesses to a site on the edge of town.
They had asked to re-subdivide the lots in East Bendigo's Invicta Estate into 11 smaller parcels in the hope it would draw in a different group of businesses.
Both lots had been set aside for any manufacturers or similar businesses that might have needed land but developers said they had garnered no interest for anything that was 3.2 hectares or 2.8 hectares in size.
This map gives a (very, very rough) idea of where the lots sit on the Invicta Estate:
Councillors unanimously voted the idea down on July 22.
Cr Margaret O'Rourke said earlier subdivisions had already cut down the size of other lots on site.
"It's very evident that this is where it should end," Cr O'Rourke said.
Cr Greg Penna agreed.
"We need a lot more bigger [industrial] lots and a lot less smaller ones," he said.
The decision comes at a time when the council is scrambling to find more industrial land, especially larger lots that could draw in manufacturers.
Council officers have previously said they would prefer a range of lot sizes at the Invicta Estate, to make sure businesses had enough choices in East Bendigo's industrial hub.
The council is also trying to open up a new industrial park in Maiden Gully, which would provide another 294 hectares of land.
It is still too soon for the council to confirm when the park will start operating.
