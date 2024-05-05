Fatal crash latest: 'All of a sudden there were flames and smoke'

UPDATE, 7PM: Accounts are filtering in about this afternoon's fatal crash in Kangaroo Flat.
Police believe a ute and motorcycle collided on High Street just after 4.30pm.
The motorcycle rider died at the scene, Victoria Police said in a statement.
The driver of the ute had been taken to hospital under police guard with non-life-threatening injuries.
At the APCO service station opposite Rotary Park a burnt out motorbike remains on the ground surrounded by what appears to be the remnants of firefighting foam.
A heavily damaged ute is also at the scene.
The exact circumstances surrounding the incident had yet to be determined and anyone with information or footage was urged to contact contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au..
A section of High Street between Browning and Alder streets remains closed, with traffic being detoured around it.
Witness Heiner Bauch said he was sitting by the lake in Rotary Park having a coffee with his partner when they heard a loud bang.
"We just turned around and saw something flying into the petrol station," he said.
"And all of a sudden there were flames and smoke.
"Our first impression was, 'Oh shit, it's hit the bowser.'"
Mr Bauch later confirmed it had not.
As a trained first aider, his instinct was to race to assist, he said.
"I saw a lady standing in the middle of the road who was in hysterics.
"By the time I got to her there were other first aiders there so I went to control the traffic."
He said he heard someone say the ambulance was coming then other emergency services started to arrive.
"Two police bikes came first and everyone else arrived within about five minutes at the most."
Mr Bauch then went to check on the service station staff, who were all fine, he said.
6.15PM: Police believe a ute and motorcycle collided, killing one and injuring a second person in Kangaroo Flat.
They say that person has non-life-threatening injuries.
"It's believed a ute and a motorcycle collided on High Street just after 4.30pm, causing the motorcycle to burst into flames," police said in a statement.
"The yet to be identified rider of the motorcycle has died at the scene."
Paramedics have taken the ute driver to hospital under police guard.
Investigators remain at the scene.
EARLIER: One person is believed dead and another is injured after a crash in Kangaroo Flat.
The incident has left a section of a major arterial road closed.
Ambulance Victoria has confirmed one person has been transported to Bendigo Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
It is deferring questions on the second person to police.
The scene is a confronting one.
The wreckage of a burnt motorbike is on the ground at the APCO service station.
High Street between Browning and Alder streets is blocked with traffic being detoured around.
MICA paramedics, ambulances, SES and firefighters and police are on scene.
