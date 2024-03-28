Bendigo Advertiser
Strikers 23-and-unders beaten by undefeated Blaze

By Kieran Iles
March 28 2024 - 12:50pm
Chloe Langley topped the scoring for the Bendigo Strikers 23-and-unders against North East Blaze on Wednesday night. Picture by Darren Howe
COSTLY lapses and turnovers again hurt the Bendigo Strikers in their Victorian Netball League 23-and-under loss against the North East Blaze on Wednesday night.

