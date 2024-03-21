Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Coach Cowling praises Strikers' fight

By Kieran Iles
Updated March 21 2024 - 2:49pm, first published 11:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shae Clifford was a continual threat in the midcourt for the Bendigo Strikers against VNL powerhouse City West Falcons on Wednesday night. Picture by Darren Howe
Shae Clifford was a continual threat in the midcourt for the Bendigo Strikers against VNL powerhouse City West Falcons on Wednesday night. Picture by Darren Howe

BENDIGO Strikers 23-and-under coach Jayden Cowling has praised the spirit and courage of his players following a gallant performance against City West Falcons on Wednesday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.