Coach Cowling praises Strikers' fight

BENDIGO Strikers 23-and-under coach Jayden Cowling has praised the spirit and courage of his players following a gallant performance against City West Falcons on Wednesday night.
The Strikers slipped to 0-3 following a 53-41 loss to the Falcons, a Victorian Netball League powerhouse.
But their effort was not without its bright spots and strong glimpses of potential, with the Strikers clawing their way to within five goals of the Falcons at half time and a touch closer early in the third quarter.
The Falcons' greater experience proved pivotal in the long haul as they converted a seven-goal lead at three-quarter time into 12 at full time.
Cowling insisted there were encouraging signs his playing group was showing positive signs of development.
"I was pretty happy with (Wednesday night). Coming up against a team like Falcons, the girls could have gone into it quite intimidated, but they actually gave it a full-on crack.
"The girls started to execute our game plan; we did a lot of the things that I wanted them to do throughout the game.
"We showed a lot of fight and at points had the game on our terms, but just threw a bit of ball away again - (but) less than the week before.
"It was a bit disappointing still, I think we had our chances to win the game.
"We came back and got the game within four or five (goals) at one stage, but I was happy with the improvement from the week before."
A solid Strikers effort was built on some exceptional work in the midcourt by Shae Clifford and state representatives Harriet Gall and Mackenzie O'Dwyer.
"I thought our midcourters really treasured the ball. The three of them really worked as a unit," Cowling said.
"They didn't just rush the ball in, but really executed their passes.
"It was nice to see."
Talented goal shooter Tori Skrijel led the way in the goal circle with 23 goals, while Castlemaine's Megan Wilson won plaudits from Cowling for a solid game in defence.
After missing the Strikers' opening two matches against the Southern Saints and Gippsland Stars, Moama's Hannah Richards made her debut, coming on to the court in the final quarter.
The road ahead does not get any easier for the 23-and-unders, with a round four clash against the undefeated North East Blaze, who defeated the Western Warriors 63-40 on Wednesday night.
Two of the top-of-the-ladder Blaze's three victories have come against expansion clubs, the Warriors and Gippsland Stars.
"Looking at their side, the majority of them are 22-year-olds, so they are more that senior bracket of 23s," Cowling said.
"Bigger bodies, bigger build ... but looking at last night's game, it's put us in a good position to take it up to them.
"I'd love to see the same fight as (Wednesday night). There was a real fight about them for the full 60 minutes.
"They were quite united and really played with intensity.
"If we can bring that and limit our turnovers even more, a win will come."
