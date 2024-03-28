Brave Strikers come up just short in VNL thriller against Blaze

BENDIGO Strikers coach Tracey Brereton is confident a win is just around the corner for her championship team after coming up two goals short of a breakthrough victory against North East Blaze on Wednesday night.
The Blaze (3-0) kept their undefeated record intact with a 56-54 victory at the State Netball Centre.
It was exceptionally hard-earned after the Strikers (0-3), who trailed by seven goals at three quarter time, pulled within two goals on four occasions in the final term.
A goal on the final buzzer by goal attack Teal Hocking, who was playing her 50th VNL game, confined the Strikers to a brave two goals loss.
It was a much-improved and complete performance by the competition newcomers following a pair of double-figure losses in their opening two matches against the Southern Saints (2-2) and City West Falcons (2-1).
For Brereton, it was further evidence of the big steps that have been taken by her first-year team and the confidence growing from within.
"Gee they had a crack. I was just so impressed," Brereton said.
"I know we've had a pre-season, but we've played just three games and had a bye in there, but the netball they are producing is great.
"It was such a pleasure to watch them (against the Blaze), they just wouldn't let the game go and they nearly pinched it in the last five minutes.
"It was just little things that wouldn't go our way - we'd get a turnover and accidentally put a foot off side. It just wouldn't quite fall our way.
"Of course, we shouldn't have got ourselves in that position to start with. I think at one stage it blew out to 10 goals.
"Blaze have a South African international (Rolene Streutker) playing for them, who's trying to get a contract with Mavericks and just came off a weekend of Team Girls Cup.
"That's the calibre of players our girls are up against, but we are doing more than matching it with them."
Despite trailing by six goals at both quarter time and half time and by seven at three quarter time, the Strikers never laid down.
Not even a run of four goals at the start of the third quarter by the Blaze to push the margin out to 10 goals could curtail their enthusiasm and fight.
"It was a great fightback. Our defenders were tremendous, they just kept trying and trying to turn the ball over and did all those small things to keep the pressure on," Brereton said.
"In terms of our conversion rate in attack, it was pretty good. We probably just didn't capitalise quite enough on those intercepts."
I think everyone contributed what they needed to when they got their chance on court- Tracey Brereton
Brereton praised the continued development of Hocking, who shone in her 50th VNL game, the last three of which have been played with the Strikers following 47 for her former club City West Falcons.
"Teal was outstanding. The kid is 19 and she is playing a role and game that is a real mature one," she said.
"She just keeps getting better and better.
"She's not a goaler who needs other people to get her the ball, she can do the work in the circle to get the ball herself."
Hocking and goal shooter Milly Brock finished with 23 goals apiece, with the youngster from Rochester the more accurate at 85.19 per cent.
The Strikers got big contributions also from skipper Meg Williams and star defender Ruby Turner, both of whom were playing against their former VNL club.
"Ruby had five turnovers in the first quarter, which is amazing," Brereton said.
"She might have quietened off a bit after that, but she was always a threat and always contributing.
"Milly Brock had a good game too, and Meg. But I think everyone contributed what they needed to when they got their chance on court."
The Strikers will get a shot at their first win in the VNL next Wednesday against the Peninsula Waves, with Brereton eager to see her players consolidate on their best performance of the season to date.
The Waves dropped to 0-4 following a 73-47 loss against Melbourne University Lightning.
Boroondara Express, featuring two players with Bendigo ties - Sophie Shoebridge and Ruby Barkmeyer - heads the ladder at 4-0 after surviving a thriller against Hawks.
The Express won 56-54.
Western Warriors 68 d Casey Demons 58
Geelong Cougars 55 d Southern Saints 43
North East Blaze 56 d Bendigo Strikers 54
Melbourne University Lightning 73 d Peninsula Waves 47
Boroondara Express 56 d Hawks 54
City West Falcons bye
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.