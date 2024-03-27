What you need to know about train travel during the Bendigo Easter Festival

With thousands of people catching the train to Bendigo for the Easter long weekend, more travel options will be available.
More than 19,000 trips were recorded on the Bendigo line during Easter last year, up from 13,000 in 2022, according to the state government.
Trains will run hourly from Southern Cross Station to Bendigo Station, with the length of trains doubled from three carriages to six.
The increased capacity was due to passengers taking advantage of reduced fare tickets, Premier and Member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan said.
"We're adding more capacity on the Bendigo Line over the Easter long-weekend to ensure passengers can visit family and friends, and attend events like the Bendigo Easter Festival," she said.
V/Line would be monitoring patronage levels on trains across making adjustments such as adding additional carriages where needed to meet demand, according to the state government.
To check the latest information on travel times and service changes visit vline.com.au.
