Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

What you need to know about train travel during the Bendigo Easter Festival

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated March 27 2024 - 1:02pm, first published 12:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The state government is giving V/Line passengers more travel options this Easter. File picture
The state government is giving V/Line passengers more travel options this Easter. File picture

With thousands of people catching the train to Bendigo for the Easter long weekend, more travel options will be available.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.