Don't get caught out by road closures during Bendigo Easter Festival

In one week, Bendigo's CBD will transform into an Easter wonderland for one of the region's most anticipated events and busiest long weekends.
The City of Greater Bendigo is urging residents and visitors to plan their trips to and from the event and keep informed about road closures, parking and accessibility from Good Friday March 29 to Easter Monday April 1.
From 6am on Good Friday until 6pm on Easter Sunday, Pall Mall will close from View Street to Chapel Street.
Other surrounding roads in the city centre will be closed at various times over the Easter weekend, particularly during the parade times. Detours will be in place.
See below a map of the road closures.
No unauthorised vehicles will be permitted within the Bendigo Easter Festival precinct/road closure areas during event times and those areas have been declared a temporary tow away zone.
The city's two multi storey car parks will be open for longer during the festival, with the Hargreaves Street and Edward Street multi storeys open from 7am to 8pm on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, and to 11pm on Saturday.
City of Greater Bendigo manager of tourism and major events Terry Karamaloudis said it was important for people to be aware in advance of tow away zone and the road closures.
"The road closures and the tow away zone at the festival precinct are necessary to meet the needs of staging Bendigo's biggest community festival and accommodate thousands of people flocking to events and activities on foot," Mr Karamaloudis said.
"The City would like to take this opportunity to thank residents and local businesses for their understanding and patience while these temporary road closures are in place.
"I strongly encourage residents and visitors to refer to the road closure map on the Bendigo Easter Festival website so you can plan your trip to the festival."
Bendigo Tramways Park 'n' Ride Tram was offering shuttle tickets, with tram stops at Central Deborah Gold Mine, Lake Weeroona and Bendigo Joss House Temple and tickets are valid all day, $5 per person and free for children 15 and under.
Bicycle parking would be available in Rosalind Park at the View Street end.
Public Transport would operate over the Easter weekend, however some services will be impacted by road closures during the festival. Visit ptv.vic.gov.au for details.
