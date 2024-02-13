Dragons, egg hunts and four days of fun at Bendigo Easter Festival 2024

This year's Bendigo Easter Festival will be "extra special", with the centre of town set to come alive with an exciting program of events.
From Good Friday, March 29 to Easter Monday, April 1, Rosalind Park and surrounding streets will be transformed into a festival featuring live entertainment, carnival rides, Easter egg hunts and parades.
This year is the Year of the Dragon in the Chinese Zodiac, which is set to be the theme of the main Easter Sunday parade.
"What better way to celebrate the Year of the Dragon than by seeing the world's longest Imperial Dragon Dai Gum Loong weaving majestically through Bendigo's centre in the Sherridon Homes Gala Parade," Bendigo Easter Festival reference group chair Cr Vaughan Williams said.
"The festival program also includes many unique celebrations and traditions, including cultural performances displaying Bendigo's Chinese heritage, and the popular O'Brien Electrical and AC Torchlight Procession.
"The Bendigo Easter Festival has a wide variety of fun attractions and activities suitable for people of all ages."
On Friday, March 29 the Vision Australia Easter Egg Hunt returns to Rosalind Park, with more 85,000 Easter eggs to be found.
A special cricket match will be held at the Queen Elizabeth Oval at 2pm to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the first women's cricket match in Australia, which was held during the Bendigo Easter Fair.
From 8pm The Way of the Cross will be performed at the Fosterville Gold Main Stage in Rosalind Park.
On Saturday, March 30, a joyous celebration drawing on the traditions of the Lunar New Year will take place from 11am to 12.30pm, where the Bendigo Chinese Association and visiting Chinese associations celebrate the Year of the Dragon.
From 2pm to 4pm, Dai Gum Loong is set to be woken from his slumber at the traditional Awakening of the Dragon, featuring lion and dragon dancers and about 100,000 firecrackers.
Dai Gum Loong won't appear at the Awakening, but will be at the gala parade.
From 8pm on the Saturday, the O'Brien Electrical and AC Torchlight Procession lights up the main roads of Bendigo, with a dynamic firework display over Rosalind Park later that night.
From 12.30pm on Sunday, March 31, the Sherridon Homes Gala Parade takes place, featuring bands, cultural groups, school groups and Chinese lions before Imperial Dragon Dai Gum Loong makes his appearance along View Street and Pall Mall before returning to the Golden Dragon Museum
Throughout the weekend, Rosalind Park will be a key site for live music, entertainment, food stalls and family-friendly activities.
Carnivals return to Mundy Street with thrilling rides and sideshow alley games, while the Rotary Market is on at Pall Mall on Good Friday and Easter Saturday, with a special Moonlight Market at Hargreaves Mall on Easter Saturday.
Community-run events take place from Good Friday to Easter Monday including the Bendigo Book Fair, Bendigo Easter Art Fair, and a Parade of Quilts.
"It's important to be aware that only smaller community-run events will be held on Easter Monday April 1, so I encourage people to look at the program so you can plan your trip to many festival favourites with your family and friends," Cr Williams said.
The Bendigo Easter Festival attracted around 80,000 people across the Easter weekend, Cr Williams said.
"I would like to thank everyone involved for their highly valued support which enables the City to deliver a fun and welcoming festival," he said.
Organisers were calling out for volunteers aged 15 years and over to help out at the festival in various roles.
The minimum volunteer shift would be four hours, with volunteers able to work multiple shifts over the weekend.
"Volunteers have a lot of fun being part of this special festival," Cr Williams said.
For the full program and more information visit bendigoeasterfestival.org.au.
