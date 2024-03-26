Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Head for the hills: Easter fireworks won't be visible from Pall Mall

Georgina Sebar
By Georgina Sebar
March 26 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The fireworks won't be released from the poppet head this year. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
The fireworks won't be released from the poppet head this year. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Fireworks at ground level and more dragons are some of the attractions set to make the 2024 Bendigo Easter Festival one to remember.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgina Sebar

Georgina Sebar

Journalist

Journalist at the Bendigo Advertiser. Email me at georgina.sebar@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.