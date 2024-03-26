Head for the hills: Easter fireworks won't be visible from Pall Mall

Fireworks at ground level and more dragons are some of the attractions set to make the 2024 Bendigo Easter Festival one to remember.
Final preparations are underway for the annual four-day festival which brings thousands of visitors into the region.
This year, festival-goers have been advised to seek a higher vantage point for the fireworks display on Easter Saturday, which will be based at ground level for the first time.
Fireworks will not be released from the top of the poppet head, which has been closed since February after significant rusting was discovered on its upper levels.
City of Greater Bendigo manager tourism and major events Terry Karamaloudis urged people to find the best spot to see the display.
"People are advised that the fireworks are best seen from elevated areas such as the top of View Street, Barnard Steet in the Queen Elizabeth Oval vicinity," he said.
"The fireworks will not be easily seen in lower areas of Rosalind Park or at street level, including Pall Mall."
The display will follow the Torchlight Procession on Easter Saturday, where the rare appearance of imperial dragons Yar Loong and Gansu has been promised to mark the Year of the Dragon.
Yar Loong and Gansu will also take part in the Easter Sunday parade.
The procession will start an hour later at 8pm this year due to daylight savings.
The Bendigo Easter Festival runs from Good Friday, March 29 until Easter Monday, April 1.
The Festival kicks off from 9.40am on Good Friday with the first of 23 Easter Egg hunts in Rosalind Park.
Highlights will include the Awakening of the Dragon and the Torchlight Procession on Easter Saturday and the Gala Parade on Easter Sunday.
The carnival will be open from Friday to Sunday on Mundy St, alongside live music, markets and food stalls.
Kids will have the opportunity to pan for gold and meet their favourite Octonauts characters.
There is also a range of community-run events including the art show, parade of quilts, book fair and and children's dragon making workshops at Golden Dragon Museum.
"Bendigo is a very special place to be over the Easter weekend," Mr Karamaloudis said.
