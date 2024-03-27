Chocolatier Hayley Tibbett makes her final Easter eggs at Indulge

This Easter will be Haley Tibbett's last making eggs, but she's promised chocolate lovers her Indulge business isn't going anywhere.
"I think people think the business is closing," Ms Tibbett said.
"It's not. So never fear, there'll still be chocolate in Bendigo."
After 15 years, Ms Tibbett announced in February 2024 that she would be selling the business.
"It's been fabulous how people have come and supported us, knowing that it's my last time," the owner of the fine Belgian chocolate shop said.
Ms Tibbett and her team have been working non-stop for the last two weeks to prepare for Easter.
"It's a big build for us. It's very much full-on the last week before Easter," she said.
"I love Easter. I'm sad that I'm not gonna experience it again, but I look forward to other things."
Next year, she hopes to spend the holiday with her family, including a new grandchild.
Although she doesn't know yet what she'll do after the shop sells, Ms Tibbett said it's time for a change.
"I don't want to finish and have to retire and this will be the last thing I do," she said.
"I want to give myself time to go and have another crack at something else, whatever that may be."
It's a decision made more difficult by not knowing when her tenure at Indulge will end.
Ms Tibbett said there had been a lot of interest recently from people wanting to take over the business, but she would wait until she could trust the shop was being left in good hands.
"I want someone to come along and love the place as much as I love it," she said.
"I don't want to walk away and just close it down.
"So we'll be going until we find that perfect person."
