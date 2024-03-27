Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our People

Chocolatier Hayley Tibbett makes her final Easter eggs at Indulge

Georgina Sebar
By Georgina Sebar
March 28 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Tibbett prepares chocolate eggs for Easter. Picture by Darren Howe
Hayley Tibbett prepares chocolate eggs for Easter. Picture by Darren Howe

This Easter will be Haley Tibbett's last making eggs, but she's promised chocolate lovers her Indulge business isn't going anywhere.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgina Sebar

Georgina Sebar

Journalist

Journalist at the Bendigo Advertiser. Email me at georgina.sebar@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.