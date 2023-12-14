Chocolatier Hayley Tibbett celebrates 15 years of sweet success

In December 2008, Hayley Tibbett opened the doors to Indulge Fine Belgian Chocolates.
A sweet decade and a half later, the chocolatier and business owner reflected on 15 years of handcrafted treats, fond memories and local support.
Ms Tibbett said it was "satisfying" to look back on the store's humble beginnings and how well-known and loved it has become.
"I came in thinking that if I could just run this little shop on my own, and worst case scenario would be just me in here, that was where I was happy," she said.
The same day Indulge opened, former prime minister Kevin Rudd was just across the way opening the Bendigo and Adelaide Bank headquarters.
Ms Tibbett said over the years regular customers became friends, and part of her life.
"We said it's our 15th birthday the other day to a customer, and her daughter turns 15 next week as well, and she's been coming in her whole life," she said.
Being a chocolate shop and a cafe, Indulge had helped customers through important life events, good and bad.
"We're always here for our good customers just to have a coffee and a chat too," she said.
"We've had customers with marriages, divorces, all the things that you could contemplate along the way.
"I remember being part of a 'will you marry me' surprise for someone and their now-wife. Yes, she said yes."
Ms Tibbett said the business community of Bendigo's CBD and the wider region was supportive and willing to help each other out through the toughest time.
"There's always things along the way that are seen as negatives... but you always get through it." she said.
"If you've got good customers and you are good to your customers, they'll support you in those times where it's not great either.
"That's the community that we've built and the community that surrounds us that makes every day a joy."
