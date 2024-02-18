'Bittersweet': Indulge's Hayley Tibbett calls time on running choc shop

This year's Easter will be Indulge Fine Belgian Chocolates' biggest, and owner Hayley Tibbett's last.
Ms Tibbett celebrated 15 years of her business in December last year, but has decided after Easter was the perfect time for her to move on.
"I decided that it was time when I started to feel the effects of working for 15 years in chocolate," she said.
"It's a long time doing the same job.
"I really have lots of other ambitions that I'd like to do and places that I'd like to go and see, and grandchildren to look after."
For Ms Tibbett, Easter was the best time of year and if this one was going to be her last, it would be the best.
"Preparations started weeks ago, ordering over 1500 kilograms of Belgian chocolate, packaging and printing in preparation for this, and we've already started taking orders from our long-time customers." she said.
"We've got big eggs, small eggs, baskets, hampers, chocolate bunny lollipops and everything else in between, including our huge 2.5kg chocolate bunny that hasn't been snapped up, yet."
The past 15 years of running the small business have led to many memories, including travelling to a chocolate plantation in Ghana, and to the World Chocolate Masters in Paris.
She said she didn't want the business to close, she just needed the right person to take over.
"It's been really fun and it's the joy that comes out of it, meeting people and all the things that you do," she said.
"It's not always easy, it's not a nine to five job, but there's things that you get from owning your own business and being your own boss that you'll never get when you're just working for somebody else.
"I recommend anyone to have a go because that's all it takes, just someone to have a go."
Ms Tibbett said she wasn't retiring but was open to new challenges and opportunities and looking forward to spending time with her family and travelling.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.