Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Pioneers upset Rebels in Coates Talent League season-opener

AB
By Adam Bourke
March 25 2024 - 4:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Pioneers' defender Nick Thompson tries to stop Rebels' forward Strahan Robinson. Picture by Ballarat Courier
Bendigo Pioneers' defender Nick Thompson tries to stop Rebels' forward Strahan Robinson. Picture by Ballarat Courier

The Bendigo Pioneers produced one of the club's best performances in recent seasons in the opening round of the Coates Talent League.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.