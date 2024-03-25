Pioneers upset Rebels in Coates Talent League season-opener

The Bendigo Pioneers produced one of the club's best performances in recent seasons in the opening round of the Coates Talent League.
The Pioneers upstaged the Greater Western Victoria Rebels 10.13 (73) to 7.13 (55) at Learmonth in an effort that drew high praise from coach Danny O'Bree.
Widely-regarded as a potential top-four team in 2024, the Rebels went into the match as warm favourites, but it was the Pioneers who looked the better side for much of the day.
"Ballarat probably had their three best players out, but we had a few players out as well,'' O'Bree said.
"What I liked was that every time we were challenged, the boys gritted their teeth and responded.
"The scoreboard probably showed that there wasn't much between the two teams for much of the day, but it seemed like we had the game in control for most of the second half."
To make the win even better, key Pioneers' playmaker Archer Day-Wicks missed the second half after suffering a corked thigh in the second quarter.
Tobie Travaglia, Tom Evans, skipper Dayten Uerata and key forward James Barrat were the standouts for the Pioneers.
Playing largely off half-back, Travaglia was outstanding, collecting 30 possessions and 10 marks.
"Tobie's game summed up his pre-season,'' O'Bree said.
"He works hard, he was aggressive with his movement, took the game on incredibly well and he took some great intercept marks."
Inside midfielder Evans had 24 possessions, kicked two goals and created plenty of the Pioneers' forward thrusts.
"Tom has a super footy IQ and he was exceptionally clean with the footy,'' O'Bree said.
"His kicking was brilliant and he looked really dangerous when he rested forward.
Uerata (18 possessions) showed his class through the middle of the ground, while Barrat kicked 3.5 and took seven marks.
"James Barrat marked everything that came his way and if he had his kicking boots he could have finished with six or seven goals,'' O'Bree said.
"He had a limited start to pre-season after coming back from a navicular injury, so he'll get better as the season goes on.
"It was his first game since April last year, so for him to do that after such a long break is a credit to him.
"Dayten was really creative through the middle of the ground. He probably didn't have as much of the ball as some of the others, but he was really effective when he did have it."
Ironically, two of the Rebels' better players were two former Bendigo Pioneers-based teenagers.
Ollie Hannaford and Jack Ough came through the Pioneers' region before moving to Ballarat for schooling.
Midfielder Hannaford, in particular, caused plenty of headaches for the Pioneers.
"Ollie was a star and I thought Jack did some good things as well,'' O'Bree said.
The Pioneers have a quick turnaround before facing the Murray Bushrangers in Shepparton on Good Friday.
The Bushrangers scored a confidence-boosting win over Tasmania in round one.
Meanwhile, the Rebels had the better of the Pioneers in the under-16 boys encounter.
The Rebels won 11.5 (71) to 7.12 (54). Cody Walker, Sonny Beasy, Baxter Cowley and Thomas Naujok were best for the Pioneers.
