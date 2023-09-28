Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Travaglia, Demeo crowned Bendigo Pioneers' best for 2023

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 28 2023 - 10:44pm, first published 10:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two of the Bendigo Pioneers' most promising talents were honoured with best and fairest awards on Thursday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.