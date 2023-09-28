Two of the Bendigo Pioneers' most promising talents were honoured with best and fairest awards on Thursday night.
Tobie Travaglia won the boys' best and fairest gong, while Stephanie Demeo was rewarded for her fine season in the girls' competition.
Travaglia, from Sandhurst, edged out Jobe Shanahan and Tom Evans to claim the Neville Strauch Medal.
"Tobie is super committed, works extremely hard and sets the standards,'' coach Danny O'Bree said of Travaglia.
"He's the ultimate professional in the way he goes about his footy."
Travaglia largely played on the wing and across half-back for the Pioneers.
His consistent form earned him a place in the Victoria Country under-18 training squad and he'll play in Saturday's AFL Futures Match, which is the curtain-raiser to the AFL grand final at the MCG.
Travaglia, who doesn't celebrate his 17th birthday until late October, averaged 18 possessions per game in 2023.
His best performance was in round against the Murray Bushrangers, where he had 26 possessions and kicked one goal.
"The roles we gave Tobie were all about setting him up for the game this weekend and the Vic Country squad,'' O'Bree said.
"It's based around what is Tobie's draftable position and trying to get the best out of that."
Bottom-age quartet Travaglia, Shanahan, Evans and Archer Day-Wicks filled out the top four in the vote count.
"For the top-four in the best and fairest reflects, not only the program, but the hard work of the individuals,'' O'Bree said.
"They've driven their own standards to develop and get better.
"They played more games than some of our top-age players because of the other opportunities those top-age players received, but they've finished ahead of a fair field."
Day-Wicks won the club's rising star award, while Hugh Byrne won the leading goalkicker trophy and Jake Nihill was named most disciplined.
Greg Lyon won the best club person award.
Demeo had a breakout season for the Pioneers' girls squad.
The 18-year-old improved from 11 possessions per game in 2022 to an average of 18 disposals per match this year.
Her best performance was against the GWV Rebels in round 17 where she had 27 possessions, while she also represented Victoria Country at the national championships.
"Steph had a fantastic season,'' Pioneers girls coach Whitney Kennedy said of Demeo.
"She was remarkably consistent in the midst of a lot of challenges we had with injuries. It was a credit to her that she kept herself fit and in good shape.
"She's given us fantastic reliability in playing that high back role.
"Her ball use is incredible and she put us in a good position going forward. Her kicking is elite, she gets the job done and she has no fuss about her."
Kennedy said Demeo's commitment to her football and the Pioneers' program was an inspiration to the bottom-age players coming through the ranks.
That commitment earned Demeo the club's most disciplined trophy.
"You wouldn't find a better role model,'' Kennedy said.
"Steph's work ethic is outstanding... the way she trains and prepares is what we want the younger players coming through to see."
Bryde O'Rourke was runner-up in the best and fairest award, Olivia Lacy won the rising star award and Lexi Gregor won the resilience award.
