The development process that drives the Bendigo Pioneers program

When the Bendigo Pioneers return to pre-season training next week, boys program coach Danny O'Bree will continue to work through the process that he describes as the toughest part of his job.
Cutting a training squad of 110 players down to a final list of 40 to 45 players is not an easy task - even for someone of O'Bree's experience.
So what is it that O'Bree and his coaching staff look for when they put these players through their paces?
Talent? Well, of course, but all of the 110 teens involved are talented footballers.
As O'Bree explains there's more to it than just the ability to kick, mark or handball the footy.
It starts with developing "elite habits".
"In our program the expectation is to develop elite habits,'' O'Bree said.
"We have a really strong focus on fundamental skills and being able to perform them at an elite level. We're not at that level at the moment, but it's what we are aiming for.
"Part of my job title is I have to find AFL talent. Yes, we want to make them as good a footballer and young men as we can, but we can't deny the fact we're trying to find AFL talent.
"If players don't reach that level it's absolutely fine. If they go on to play state league footy that's a success to us and if they go back to their community clubs and become leaders of those clubs that's success.
"That's what we're trying to develop. Sometimes we're still developing that when players leave our program.
"Some people mightn't mature quick enough in the time they're in our program. Hopefully, we can give them some strategies to assist their development."
Some players that come through the Pioneers' program are ready made both physically and mentally - 2023 AFL National Draft number one selection Harley Reid is the perfect example.
Other players don't mature until they're aged 20 or 21.
No matter what age that maturity occurs, O'Bree said it still comes back to developing elite habits.
"There's a lot of kids that have had the same talent as Harley, but they mightn't have had the maturity at the same age,'' O'Bree said.
"Harley was quite mature and developed his physical qualities early on, so he was able to compete against anyone really.
"Some people aren't able to do that because they aren't quite ready yet, which is fine. If they develop those elite habits, by the time they mature and they stick at it, they'll give themselves a great chance to get to the next level.
"It's your journey, you can't follow someone else's journey. Create your own journey by developing elite habits to maximise your ability to get there.
"There's so many players playing local footy here now that have the ability to go and play state league footy,'' O'Bree added.
"I could give you 50 examples of those players, but they probably don't have the want to get into the boring routine of skills, gym, running, skills, gym, running and stick at it.
"That maturity, drive and consistency is what's required no matter what the sport is. Some people don't have it.
"Not everyone can be elite, but as long as you're satisfied with the effort you've put in and you think you've given it everything you can, then that's fine."
Over the next six weeks O'Bree will have the unenviable task of informing 60 to 70 teenagers that they haven't made this year's Bendigo Pioneers' final list.
For those that don't make the cut, their footy dream is far from over.
"It's the worst part of the job because to some players they think they're being told to stop,'' O'Bree said.
"Maybe for them at the time they're not quite ready, but that doesn't mean they should stop.
"There're so many talented footballers out there that missed out on invitations to even train with the Pioneers.
"Don't give up or think it's over. Just because we've overlooked you for one year doesn't mean your footy journey is over.
"It's over when you say it's over."
One player who refused to give up on his footy dream after being initially rejected by the Pioneers was former Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn forward Ferg Greene.
"Ferg Greene is a perfect example,'' O'Bree said.
"He was overlooked (by the Pioneers) to start with, forced his way onto the list through good form at club footy and school footy and then went on to play at the highest level.
"Even after he was delisted by the Bulldogs he went back to state league level, played some great footy and was picked up by Hawthorn.
"Ferg was a late bloomer, but he had the elite habits. AFL clubs just don't look at players who don't have them.
"The game expects too much of you if you don't have them. It's a challenging game."
It's not just about player development for the Pioneers. Enhancing the skill sets of their own coaching staff and coaches from community clubs in their region is an important part of the club's mantra..
Prior to the Christmas break, several coaches took the opportunity to attend Pioneers' training sessions.
"Community coaches come in from different leagues around the region and they provide us with valuable feedback. It's not just about us educating those coaches,'' O'Bree said.
"It's important that we have a good connection with the clubs in our region. We need to be all on the same page in our development of the best kids from each club.
"We really appreciate the help from each club."
The support from community clubs is getting stronger each year, particularly in the Sunraysia region.
Former AFL players Ben McGlynn (Wentworth), Sam Kerridge (Mildura) and Jarrod Brander (Wentworth) are coaching in the Sunraysia league and they're also giving up their time to help players in the Pioneers' program.
"When you have community clubs willing to work with us and support the local kids it's so good,'' O'Bree said.
"Ben, Jarrod and Sam want to come in and help the kids improve and the kids are the beneficiaries."
