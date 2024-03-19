'We've got nothing to fear', says Strikers championship coach

BENDIGO Strikers coach Tracey Brereton says a showdown against reigning VNL championship premiers City West Falcons will come with no added pressure for her players.
Following a bye in round two, the Strikers return to action at the State Netball Centre at 8.30pm on Wednesday.
Assignments don't come much harder than against the perennial powerhouse Falcons, who bounced back from a nail-biting one-goal loss against Boroondara Express on opening night, to defeat Hawks 72-66 last week.
Brereton has urged her players to embrace the challenge against a Falcons line-up that again shapes as a major contender for championship honours this season.
"It's not a great one to come back to after a bye, but it is what it is - you have to play everyone twice," she said.
"But in saying that, we can't fear them. We've got to embrace the challenge.
"What a fantastic opportunity it is for these girls to push themselves against the premiership team.
"Who knows what we can do and what we can learn."
Brereton said there would be no shying away from tough contests and challenges in the Strikers' debut season in the Victorian Netball League.
In fact, it was one of the reasons the club had for so long sought to be a part of the state's premier netball competition, the chance for the region's players to test themselves against Victoria's best.
"That's the thing, there are no easy games," Brereton said.
"It's such a fierce and competitive league that you can't look through the draw and start marking in wins and losses.
"They are very competitive games and it's hot every minute of the quarter."
After missing the club's debut match against the Southern Saints, the Strikers will be boosted by the return of their skipper Meg Williams, who boasts plenty of past VNL experience with North East Blaze.
Brereton said the class midcourter's speed and guile had been sorely missed in round one.
"Meg will be a massive inclusion for us - just that experience in our attack end - she is so crafty with the ball," she said.
"That will add another cog to our attack end."
With Williams back in the line-up, the Strikers will enter the clash with all 11 players on deck.
They will all be needed, with the Falcons boasting not only one of the strongest, but deepest rosters in the championship, headed by last season's hot shot award winner Jane Cook, Mavericks training partner Montana Holmes, Uneeq Palavi and Jamaican international Shimona Nelson.
"Obviously, the Jane Cook and Maggie Lind connection - wing attack and goal shooter - that is a massive connection for them," Brereton said.
"But it's a star-studded line-up all over - such a depth of talent.
We can't fear them. We've got to embrace the challenge- Tracey Brereton
"But our girls will get in there and have a crack.
"Hopefully, we have a bit of a game plan that can put us in good touch.
"The main thing for us is to be able to execute; sometimes we are our worst enemy.
"I don't want to focus too much on what they're doing. If we can execute, anything's possible."
