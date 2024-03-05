Strikers time to shine as state league netball dream is realised

AFTER a decade of persistent effort, the long-awaited moment has arrived for the Central Victorian netball fraternity and Bendigo Strikers.
A long-held dream of having a team competing in Victoria's premier netball competition will become a reality on Wednesday night, when the Strikers make their Victorian Netball League (VNL) debut at the State Netball Centre against the Southern Saints.
It's a magical moment many have strived for - administrators, players and coaches - and one that some feared might never come.
But despite a few setbacks and a multitude of challenges, persistence and perseverance finally paid off when the Strikers were officially awarded a VNL licence last August.
That decision paved the way for a whirlwind six and a half months of coaching and staff appointments, player trials and selections, and sponsor signings, and plenty of blood, sweat and tears both on the training track and behind the scenes.
As the Strikers set their sights on their first VNL opponent, inaugural president Melinda Keighran this week reflected on the club's long and arduous journey to VNL existence and its triumph over adversity.
"It started with Melissa Ryan forming a group to apply for a VNL licence in 2014, knowing with the growing netball talent pool in Bendigo and the surrounding regions, we were in great need to provide the pathway to VNL," she said.
"We were not to gain a licence on that occasion and set about again with the group to apply again in 2018, again with no luck.
"In 2023, Netball Victoria announced another opportunity to apply for a licence. This time there was no way we weren't going to get it.
"We made sure of gathering some of the most experienced people from the area to make up an interim board to apply for our third time.
"We had experience in governance, finance, corporate, high performance, education, sport management, partnership and netball knowledge we worked nights and weekend to deliver a first class application that Netball Victoria couldn't refuse.
"In fact, they said our application was the benchmark."
The buy-in from players - all of them regionally-based and many who had previously plied their trade with now rival VNL clubs - was immense and immediate.
"We were overwhelmed by the depth and numbers at trials," Keighran said.
"We were equally excited about being able to provide an opportunity to coaches, umpires, first aid, administrators and team managers to join the Strikers family.
"We wish the players all the very best for this Wednesday when we take on Southern Saints and thank them for coming home and taking a shot with the Strikers."
The championship team - coached by state 19-and-under coach Tracey Brereton - will follow at 8.45pm.
The significance of a history-making occasion was not lost on Brereton, who said a lot of people had put a lot of work and effort into the building of the club.
She said the club's committees, sponsors and partners could stand proud of giving talented athletes from the region 'a real fighting chance to make high performance netball accessible and available'.
Brereton is confident her players will rise to the occasion against the Saints.
"There is something about this championship group," Brereton said.
"Every one of them is from the country and that was our goal with the recruitment process - 'let's just get them home'.
"With that way of thinking we have really created a tight-knit group already.
"They're that true country dogged passionate athlete, who play with heart and grit."
