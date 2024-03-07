Encouraging signs on VNL debut for Strikers

AS DISAPPOINTING as a loss can be, Bendigo Strikers head coach Tracey Brereton knows there are sunny days ahead for her VNL championship team.
The Strikers marked their long-awaited Victorian Netball League debut with a 41-54 loss to the Southern Saints at the State Netball Centre on Wednesday night.
Down by one goal at quarter time (13-14), the Strikers were able to hit the front early in the second term, only for the Saints to steady and push the margin out to five goals with about six minutes to play.
The Strikers made the most of a Saints player being sent off for two minutes for rough play by scoring three unanswered goals, but lost momentum when one of their own, defender Ruby Turner, was sent to the sidelines less than a minute later, as the Saints ended the half eight goals up.
Trailing by 10 goals midway through the third quarter, the Strikers showed plenty of resolve to manufacture five unanswered goals and breathe plenty of life into the contest.
But it was as close as they would come, with the Saints - led by Vixens training partners Emily Andrew and Lily Graham in the goaling circle - ending the quarter six goals ahead and claiming the match by 13 goals.
There was clearly no shame in defeat for the Strikers, who have already made tremendous strides in their first six months as an entity, after only securing a VNL licence last August.
"It was a great start, to be honest," Brereton said post-match.
"That was an established club we played against and we were down by a goal at quarter time and then we were up (in the second).
"They went right ahead and then we clawed it back a few times.
"Really, there were so many great takeaways from it.
"I know some of the girls will be disappointed with aspects, but there are so many more positives than negatives come out of it.
"It was a great hit out for our first game.
"I was super proud of the girls. The thing that came out of it is that we need all of them. We need all of our players.
"Everyone has a role to play and you could see all the different combinations that we chucked out there to try and make it happen.
"The margin probably doesn't represent what the game looked like, or how tough the girls performed."
The Strikers were without their captain Meg Williams for what was a historic first game in the state's premier netball competition.
With a bye scheduled for next week, Brereton said the skipper was expected to be back in action for the club's round three contest against reigning premiers City West Falcons on March 27.
Referencing the Strikers' purple patch and run of five straight goals during the third quarter, Brereton said it was a cause of great optimism among the coaching and playing groups.
"Had we have just scored one more, it probably would have really swung the momentum and put a bit of nail into the Saints, and they would have been under immense pressure," she said.
"But it wasn't to be.
"They have three girls that are (Super Netball) training partners - a couple for the Vixens and one for the Melbourne Mavericks (Jessie Grenvold) - and they are in daily training environments.
"You could see the calibre of athlete they are."
Andrew, in particular, got stronger as the game wore on, contributing a game-high 30 goals, including 10 in the final quarter.
For the Strikers, an ultra-positive first showing was well led by goal keeper Imogen Sexton, with strong support from her Sandhurst teammate Ruby Turner at goal defence.
The only Strikers player to make her VNL debut on Wednesday night, Milly Wicks was another standout in centre and wing defence, earning praise from her coach.
"Milly had a patch there where she pulled probably four or five intercepts in, which was great to watch," Brereton said.
"It was a great start from her."
The youngest player in the Strikers squad, Teal Hocking was a livewire at goal attack and wing attack and finished as the team's leading goal scorer with 16 goals.
Several players rotated through multiple positions, which Brereton hinted would be par for the course as the Strikers continued to find their feet as a unit.
"We are trying to find out what's best for us and what we need at a certain time," she said.
"Obviously when you get bogged down in the circle, you might need to add some rotation in.
"But if it's working we don't really need to change.
"We've definitely got the ability to change things up, so we'll do that."
Brereton said a second round bye - due to the Gippsland Stars not having a senior team - was not ideal, but would give her team extra time to prepare for a tough encounter against the reigning champions.
The championship competition's other newcomers, the Western Warriors, started in a blaze of glory with a 67-50 victory over the Peninsula Waves.
