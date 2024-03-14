Damith, Ilsley top the Addy's BDCA and EVCA MVP rankings | TOP 50

STRATHFIELDSAYE'S Chathura Damith and Sedgwick's Bailey Ilsley have topped the Bendigo Addy's MVP rankings for the Bendigo District and Emu Valley cricket seasons.
However, despite their brilliant all-round seasons, neither Damith or Ilsley's teams made the finals.
The Addy's MVP rankings are based on a formula of 1 run = 1 point; 1 wicket = 20 points; 1 catch = 10 points; and a run out/stumping = 15 points.
In the BDCA Damith amassed 1209 points to take out the No.1 spot.
Sri Lankan Damith was both the Jets' leading run-scorer (579) and wicket-taker (30) and his contribution was best summed up last month by Strathfieldsaye captain Ben Devanny.
After Damith scored his maiden century for Strathfieldsaye against White Hills, Devanny said: "Unfortunately, we're putting him under pressure most weeks (with the bat) and are relying heavily on him. It would be fair to say we'd be a number of spots lower on the ladder if Chatty wasn't doing what he currently is."
Damith's 579 runs at an average of 52.6 included four scores above 50, while he also took two hauls of five-for among his 30 wickets.
Tipped to be one of this season's sliders in the BDCA after losing a swag of players from last year's team that made the preliminary final, led by the work of Damith with bat and ball the Jets remained competitive and had sat in the top four up until the final day of the home and away season last Saturday before finishing sixth after losing to Strathdale-Maristians.
It was certainly competitive at the top of the MVP rankings with just 56 points separating Damith, Bendigo's Kyle Humphrys (1173) and Strathdale-Maristians' captain Cameron Taylor (1153).
Golden Square's Liam Smith (1019) and the Kangaroo Flat pair of Dylan Klemm (1011) and stalwart Adam Burns (1006) also scored over 1000 points for the home and away season.
In the EVCA Ilsley finished No.1 in the rankings with 1081 points.
A player who both opens the batting and bowling for Sedgwick, Ilsley combined 376 runs with 30 wickets and nine fielding dismissals.
Ilsley averaged 37.6 with the bat with a top score of 92 against California Gully in round 11, while with the ball his 30 wickets were the most in the competition.
Three times during the season Ilsley took at least five wickets.
For much of the season the No.1 spot in the MVP rankings alternated between Ilsley and United all-rounder Mac Whittle.
Whittle finished second with 957 points. His 532 runs were the most in the home and away season, while he also captured 16 wickets with his spin.
Emu Creek all-rounder Simon Marwood rounded out the top three with 802 points.
