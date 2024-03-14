Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Damith, Ilsley top the Addy's BDCA and EVCA MVP rankings | TOP 50

Luke West
By Luke West
March 14 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strathfieldsaye's Chathura Damith and Sedgwick's Bailey Ilsley topped the Addy MVP rankings for the BDCA and EVCA.
Strathfieldsaye's Chathura Damith and Sedgwick's Bailey Ilsley topped the Addy MVP rankings for the BDCA and EVCA.

STRATHFIELDSAYE'S Chathura Damith and Sedgwick's Bailey Ilsley have topped the Bendigo Addy's MVP rankings for the Bendigo District and Emu Valley cricket seasons.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.