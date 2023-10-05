Bendigo Advertiser
BDCA SEASON PREVIEW PART 2 - Redbacks, Hawks, Suns, Jets, Demons

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated October 6 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 9:43am
Harry Donegan (Bendigo United), Aaron Monro (Eaglehawk), Daniel Clohesy (Strathdale-Maristians) and Savith Priyan (Strathfieldsaye)
AHEAD of Saturday's start to the 2023-24 Bendigo District Cricket Association season, we take a look at how Bendigo United, Eaglehawk, Strathdale-Maristians, Strathfieldsaye and White Hills are shaping up.

