BDCA SEASON PREVIEW PART 2 - Redbacks, Hawks, Suns, Jets, Demons

AHEAD of Saturday's start to the 2023-24 Bendigo District Cricket Association season, we take a look at how Bendigo United, Eaglehawk, Strathdale-Maristians, Strathfieldsaye and White Hills are shaping up.
Captain: Clayton Holmes.
Last season: 8th (5-12, 0.91%).
Bendigo United will look to within for improvement on its eighth-placed finish of last season.
Clayton Holmes will lead the Redbacks for a third season as captain, but similar to last year after he underwent shoulder surgery, he will play purely as a hard-hitting opening batsman rather than as an all-rounder.
"We're looking to bolster from within this season. Wil Pinniger will step up to open the batting after a couple of years in and out of the side and we're really looking forward to seeing how he progresses," Holmes said.
"And we've got some younger players like Darcy Mills and Eamon Austin who, hopefully, perform well in the B Grade and get the chance to play some A Grade cricket throughout the year and we can have another really good find like we did a couple of years ago with Henry Edwards.
"We've got a good core of the group returning from last year in Harry Donegan, Steve Barrett, Marcus Magniameli, Riley Treloar, who has just come back from a stint playing cricket overseas, Sam Langley, Miggy Podosky and Will Thrum."
However, a big departure for the Redbacks - who won their last flag in 2013-14 - is all-rounder Jake Thrum, who leaves a hole in both the middle-order with the bat and spin department as well as in the field.
The Redbacks have also lost opening batsman Tom Starr, who has crossed to Sandhurst, while talented young leg-spinner Henry Edwards will play full-time at Premier Cricket club Carlton.
Fixture:
Rd 1: v White Hills (h).
Rd 2: v Kangaroo Flat (a).
Rd 3: v Strathdale-Maristians (h).
Rd 4: v Bendigo (a).
Rd 5: v Strathfieldsaye (h).
Rd 6 (1 day): v White Hills (a).
Rd 7 (1 day): v Bendigo (h)
Rd 8 (1 day): v Eaglehawk (h).
Rd 9: v Golden Square (a).
Rd 10: v Eaglehawk (h).
Rd 11: v Sandhurst (a).
Rd 12: v Huntly North (a).
Last season's standouts:
RUNS:
Clayton Holmes - 508 @ 42.3.
Riley Treloar - 336 @ 21.0.
Miggy Podosky - 245 @ 22.2.
WICKETS:
Sam Langley - 23 @ 19.8.
Marcus Mangiameli - 21 @ 13.9.
Will Thrum - 18 @ 22.0.
Captain: Aaron Monro.
Last season: 5th (8-8-1, 1.17%).
There has been somewhat of a changing of the guard at Eaglehawk in the off-season.
Nathan Walsh has taken over from Cory Jacobs as coach of the Hawks, while the first XI side will also have a new captain with Aaron Monro assuming the reins from Nick Farley. Both Jacobs and Farley are still playing with the Hawks.
The Hawks finished a game-and-half outside the top four last season, but Walsh is confident the side can not only bridge the gap and finish in the four, but give the premiership a genuine shake.
"We're strong in our belief we can play finals... that's our first goal and our second goal is to go all the way," Walsh said.
"We've got a group of young players and experienced players and if everyone can play their role for the team, execute more often than not and let their strengths shine then we will give ourselves every chance."
On the recruiting front the Hawks have added batsman Nathan Spicer, while they are also poised to have a familiar face return at some stage in paceman Richard Tibbett.
When Tibbett does return he will add to an already well-stocked Hawks' attack led by Jacobs, Farley, Monro, Cam McGlashan and the spin of Walsh and Fletcher Good, while with the bat the side is likely to go with Ben Williams and new skipper Monro as their opening combination.
"We've kept our A grade list together really well from last season... at this stage I'm not sure what Anthony West's movements are, but he could still be a chance of playing post-Christmas," Walsh said.
Fixture:
Rd 1: v Kangaroo Flat (h).
Rd 2: v Strathdale-Maristians (a).
Rd 3: v Bendigo (h).
Rd 4: v Strathfieldsaye (a).
Rd 5: v Golden Square (h).
Rd 6 (1 day): v Kangaroo Flat (a).
Rd 7 (1 day): v Strathfieldsaye (h).
Rd 8 (1 day): v Bendigo United (a).
Rd 9: v Sandhurst (a).
Rd 10: v Bendigo United (a).
Rd 11: v Huntly North (h).
Rd 12: v White Hills (h).
Last season's standouts:
RUNS:
Cory Jacobs - 437 @ 31.2.
Ben Williams - 380 @ 25.3.
Cam McGlashan - 265 @ 24.0.
WICKETS:
Nick Farley - 24 @ 18.7.
Cory Jacobs - 21 @ 18.8.
Nathan Walsh - 18 @ 16.7.
Captain: Cameron Taylor.
Last season: 2nd (16-3-1, 1.49%).
Strathdale-Maristians will be on the hunt this season to get its crown back as the BDCA's premier team.
Having won a hat-trick of flags in 2020, 2021 and 2022, the Suns last season had to settle for runners-up after losing the grand final to Kangaroo Flat by five wickets.
The most significant change to the Suns in the off-season has been the retirement of the BDCA's all-time leader for wicket-keeping dismissals, Linton Jacobs, while another of the club's stalwarts in Jacob DeAraugo is having a season off.
But there remains a plethora of high-class talent in the side with both bat and ball.
Skipper Cameron Taylor, Ben DeAraugo, Jack Neylon, Sam Johnston, Daniel Clohesy, Grant Waldron and James Vlaeminck were all part of the Suns' 2020-2022 flag three-peat who will be playing again this season.
With Jacobs retiring the new wicket-keeper for the Suns will be Matt Wilkinson.
The Suns won 48 of 54 games during the BDCA's three seasons of all one-day games, but are excited to be launching back into the two-day format.
"We're really looking forward to it... I think it will be a bit of a mixed bag in terms of how teams approach it after three years of one-day games," Taylor said.
"We like our ability to adapt in all games of cricket and think the longer form is a matter of being able to stick at aspects of the game for longer periods."
Fixture:
Rd 1: v Golden Square (a).
Rd 2: v Eaglehawk (h).
Rd 3: v Bendigo United (a).
Rd 4: v Huntly North (h).
Rd 5: v White Hills (h).
Rd 6 (1 day): v Golden Square (h).
Rd 7 (1 day): v Huntly North (a).
Rd 8 (1 day): v Sandhurst (a).
Rd 9: v Kangaroo Flat (a).
Rd 10: v Sandhurst (h).
Rd 11: v Bendigo (h).
Rd 12: v Strathfieldsaye (a).
Last season's standouts:
RUNS:
Daniel Clohesy - 681 @ 37.8.
Cameron Taylor - 608 @ 46.7.
Grant Waldron - 544 @ 41.8.
WICKETS:
Sam Johnston - 44 @ 14.7.
Jack Pysing - 28 @ 23.2.
Cameron Taylor - 21 @ 27.9.
Captain: Ben Devanny.
Last season: 3rd (13-5-1, 1.41%).
The Jets are clearly the side that has experienced the highest turnover of players from last season, with their departures including Campbell Love (all-rounder), Darcy Hunter (spin bowler), Jed Rodda (opening bowler), Nayana Fernando (opening batsman) and Tim Wood (top-order batsman).
They are five players that last season combined for 1279 runs and 65 wickets, with the Jets opting to fill their vacancies with youth from within.
"It's going to be a lot of young kids getting a crack this season," Jets skipper Ben Devanny said.
"We've got young players like Aston Wilson (batsman) and Jasper Cheesman (batsman back from Melbourne) who we will look to play in the firsts, and then some younger players again in Kobey Hunter and Jett Grundy who will likely get some cracks as well.
"And we had a fairly good bowling attack last year in the B Grade... a guy like Pat Dillon who played a lot of B Grade last year will step up and play in the ones this year.
"It's exciting to bring in some young kids and see what they can do."
With so much youth in the side this season there will be a heavy reliance on Devanny, the Sri Lankan pair of Chathura Damith and Savith Priyan, wicket-keeper Jack Stubbs and explosive batsman Pat Felmingham to lead the way for the Jets.
Fixture:
Rd 1: v Bendigo (QEO)
Rd 2: v Sandhurst (a).
Rd 3: v Golden Square (a).
Rd 4: v Eaglehawk (h).
Rd 5: v Bendigo United (a).
Rd 6 (1 day): v Bendigo (a).
Rd 7 (1 day): v Eaglehawk (a).
Rd 8 (1 day): v White Hills (a).
Rd 9: v Huntly North (h).
Rd 10: v White Hills (h).
Rd 11: v Kangaroo Flat (a).
Rd 12: v Strathdale-Maristians (h).
Last season's standouts:
RUNS:
Pat Felmingham - 543 @ 30.1.
Ben Devanny - 492 @ 30.7.
Nayana Fernando - 398 @ 22.1.
WICKETS:
Savith Priyan - 36 @ 13.5.
Chathura Damith - 29 @ 14.2.
Jed Rodda - 25 @ 18.3.
Captain: Brayden Stepien.
Last season: 6th (8-9, 0.96%).
Similar to Eaglehawk, White Hills heads into the 2023-24 season with both a new coach and captain at the helm.
White Hills' games record-holder Gavin Bowles has taken on the coaching role as he pads up for yet another season, while following the departure of star all-rounder Mitch Winter-Irving back to Nagambie, Brayden Stepien will captain the Demons.
With left-hander Stepien staying on with White Hills this season rather than opting to head back down to Melbourne, the Demons will boast the competition's most dangerous batsman at the top of the order.
"It's a great coup for us to have Steppo stick around because he was weighing it up there for a while in terms of what he was going to do," Bowles said.
"He really enjoyed his season back with us last year and has decided to go again."
Recruiting-wise the Demons have added the experienced Michael Nalesnyik, an off-spinner and top-order batsman who has previously played at Premier Cricket club Footscray.
The Demons have also recruited Englishman Max Shepherd, a left-arm off-spinner and middle-order batsman.
The additions of Nalesnyik and Shepherd add to what is likely to be a spin-heavy bowling attack for the Demons.
"We've always had good spinners at the club, but these two guys are probably next level, which is ideal for the longer format of two-day cricket," Bowles said.
Fixture:
Rd 1: v Bendigo United (a).
Rd 2: v Huntly North (h).
Rd 3: v Sandhurst (h).
Rd 4: v Kangaroo Flat (h).
Rd 5: v Strathdale-Maristians (a).
Rd 6 (1 day): v Bendigo United (h).
Rd 7 (1 day): v Kangaroo Flat (a).
Rd 8 (1 day): v Strathfieldsaye (h).
Rd 9: v Bendigo (a).
Rd 10: v Strathfieldsaye (a).
Rd 11: v Golden Square (h).
Rd 12: v Eaglehawk (a).
Last season's standouts:
RUNS:
Brayden Stepien - 665 @ 55.4.
Mitch Winter-Irving - 525 @ 40.3.
Gavin Bowles - 494 @ 35.2.
WICKETS:
Rhys Irwin - 23 @ 21.5.
Mitch Winter-Irving - 17 @ 34.2.
Linc Jacobs - 12 @ 23.3.
