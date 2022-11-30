EVCA: 109 with bat and 5-10 with ball... Ilsley's monster game for Rams

ALL-ROUND games of cricket don't come much more complete than that of Bailey Ilsley for Sedgwick last weekend.
In the same game Ilsley ticked off a pair of firsts in his cricketing career - a century and a five-wicket haul - in the Rams' Emu Valley Cricket Association win over Mandurang at Club Court.
The 20-year-old's game to remember started wit the bat on Saturday when he carved out a century.
Ilsley peeled off 109 from 177 balls, admitting to a big sigh of relief when he got to triple figures given his previous highest score had been 99.
"I was a bit nervous in the 90s, so it was good to get to the 100," Ilsley said on Wednesday.
"I was pretty scratchy with the bat early, but I was fortunate that I had Dustin Elliott who was square leg umpiring and Greg Thomas down the other end who were able to help keep me focused between overs and get through early because their openers bowled well."
Ilsley - who narrowly avoided being run out on 98 - struck 16 boundaries and one six in his innings and wasn't the only Sedgwick player to make a ton.
Fellow opener Greg Thomas also made 109, with the pair sharing in a first wicket partnership of 152 that set the Rams on the path to a total of 7-280 from their 75 overs.
"It was unreal to be part of a partnership like that," Ilsley said.
"A couple of seasons ago before Thommo had the year off we opened together and he made a lot of runs, but I struggled a bit, so it was good to be out there with him again and both of us make a few runs."
Having played his part with the bat on Saturday, Ilsley then delivered with the ball with his medium-pacers on Sunday, starting with his first delivery when he bowled Cain Ladiges (15) with a full toss.
Ilsley's 1-0 after one ball ball would become 5-10 off 7.3 overs as he took five of the last six wickets to fall, with the Rangas all out for 167.
Given he also took a catch, it was a starring performance that earned Ilsley 219 points in the Addy EVCA MVP rankings.
Ilsley and the Rams will be back in action again this weekend when Sedgwick takes on West Bendigo in round three of the EVCA season.
The Rams sit on top of the ladder.
