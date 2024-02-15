Bendigo Advertiser
'We'd be a number of spots lower if it wasn't for Chatty': Jets

Luke West
By Luke West
February 15 2024
Chathura Damith is the BDCA's leading run-scorer after 10 rounds with 537. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Chathura Damith is the BDCA's leading run-scorer after 10 rounds with 537. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

SMARTER shot selection is one of the key attributes Strathfieldsaye captain Ben Devanny puts down to the sparkling season from team-mate Chathura Damith with the bat in the Bendigo District Cricket Association this season.

