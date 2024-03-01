Top drop: Victoria's best tasting tap water crowned at Bendigo showdown

The best tasting water in Victoria has been officially crowned - and it happened in front of a huge crowd of eager onlookers at the Bendigo Exhibition Centre.
Yarra Valley Water (Melbourne Water Silvan water treatment plant) took home the title of Best Tasting Tap Water, beating out 10 other Victorian water corporations.
"It's water, but we're also very serious about it." said Katy O'Sullivan, Manager of Operations at Water Industry Operations Association of Australia (WIOA).
Water samples were taste-tested by 270 delegates at the Bendigo Exhibition Centre on Wednesday, February 28.
The four tastiest were determined by popular vote with Central Highlands Water (White Swan), Barwon Water (Apollo Bay) and North East Water (Oxley) the other grand finalists.
The top four were then judged in a blind tasting by a panel of experts, including Albury city councillor Heidi Josipovic.
Ms O'Sullivan said the winners were excited to go to the national competition in Tasmania, where they'll have the chance to compete against the reigning champions on their home turf.
Water samples were judged on three criteria: colour, odour and taste.
"You don't want any residual colour," Ms O'Sullivan said.
"And you're probably looking for something that doesn't have too much of an odour at all. Obviously taste is an easy one - we all know what we like and don't like."
The judges kept the reasons for their decision close to the chest, but Ms O'Sullivan confirmed it came down to a matter of points.
"I 100 per cent think it's all subjectivity," she said.
"People from different regions are used to different water, so you could get water that's a bit saltier or has a mineral taste and people like that."
Water samples were brought in from across Victoria for the competition.
Once they arrived at the Prince of Wales Showgrounds, they were locked away by the conference organisers until the blind tasting.
Glass water bottles are the preferred transportation vessel amongst competitors, but there are no rules about how the samples reach the competition - as long as they aren't chilled.
"A lot of people like their water chilled, so you don't want to give anyone an unfair advantage," said Ms O'Sullivan.
"It doesn't happen very often, but we make sure it's all room temperature before the tasting."
This year the competition was held at the WIOA Water Operations Industry Conference and Exhibition, a two-day event giving industry members the opportunity to present papers, showcase posters and learn about new innovations and technologies.
Ms O'Sullivan was pleased with the turnout of about 1600 people, especially given the bushfires in western Victoria had kept water operators busy away from Bendigo.
"Right now, they're all on call," she said.
"They need to make sure there's actually water in those tanks and those treatment plants for the firefighters to use.
"They do a lot of work, so it's nice to celebrate that."
