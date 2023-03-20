Bendigo Advertiser
Coliban Water sees 'positive changes' in drinking water at Echuca

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated March 21 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 6:47am
There have been issues with Echuca's raw water since the township flooded last year. Picture by Darren Howe

Water customers in northern Victoria should be noticing positive changes to the taste and odour of their drinking water as raw water quality improves.

