Water customers in northern Victoria should be noticing positive changes to the taste and odour of their drinking water as raw water quality improves.
Three years of high rainfall, flooding and warm weather have adversely affected raw water quality in recent months, causing noticeable taste and odour concerns for Echuca residents.
Coliban Water Assets and Operations chief officer Danny McLean said the authority was confident locals will be noticing the change.
"With the quality of the raw water entering our Echuca Water Treatment Plant from the Murray River improving, and with an overall uplift in conditions, treatment processes are returning to normal," Mr McLean said.
The specific cause of the recent taste and odour issues was elevated levels of the naturally-occurring compound geosmin.
"Testing shows geosmin levels have decreased significantly," Mr McLean said.
"While results are showing continued improvements, we will continue to be vigilant with our testing and monitoring programs to ensure customers receive the best possible drinking water to their homes and businesses."
In further efforts to improve water in the town, a temporary powdered activated carbon (PAC) dosing system has been installed at the Echuca plant.
"The PAC system provides another filtration barrier when poor raw water quality is an issue, with compounds found in the raw water that cause taste and odour issues treated more effectively," Mr McLean said.
Two drinking water trailers remain in Echuca to provide customers with an alternate drinking water supply if required.
These trailers can be found at 273 High Street, Echuca and Wilkinson Drive near Echuca Twin Rivers School.
Residents can fill suitable containers with drinking water at these sites.
Find out more about water quality across our region and the work that goes into your drinking water at connect.coliban.com.au/water-you-can-trust
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
