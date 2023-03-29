Victoria's top tasting tap water has been decided, with one supplier reigning supreme at the 2023 Ixom Best Tasting Tap Water grand final.
All water suppliers in the state were invited to submit a sample of their water to the Water Industry Operators Association of Australia (WIOA), though one held its drop higher than the rest.
Watersure - Victoria Desalination Plant was deemed best, with Falls Creek Alpine Resort and North East Water - Benalla Water Treatment Plant close behind.
The annual competition was held at the Bendigo Exhibition Centre where water samples were tested and judged by a panel, who rated the drops on their colour, clarity, odour and taste.
WIOA designed the taste test to be a fun and exciting way to raise awareness of drinking water in Australia, and to recognise the efforts of water suppliers.
"The competition recognises and acknowledges the individuals and organisations that are stepping up, some in very trying circumstances, to make sure their communities are supplied with safe drinking water every day," WIOA Victoria managing director George Wall said.
Watersure would compete at the national championships later this year, battling it out with the nation's other states.
