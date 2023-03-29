Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo hosts 2023 Ixom Best Tasting Tap Water competition

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated March 30 2023 - 10:37am, first published March 29 2023 - 4:42pm
2023 Ixom Best Tasting Tap Water in Victoria judge Kyra Sunnex. Photo by Noni Hyett
Victoria's top tasting tap water has been decided, with one supplier reigning supreme at the 2023 Ixom Best Tasting Tap Water grand final.

