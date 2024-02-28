'What it's all about': Bendigo crews sent to fight fire raging near Beaufort

Twenty-five Bendigo region firefighters are poised to travel across the state to support crews fighting an out-of-control bushfire near Beaufort.
CFA District 2 Assistant Chief Fire Officer Steve Alcock said eight tankers would carry the strike teams to the fire front, burning at Bayindeen-Rocky Road since last Thursday.
"If a fire burns for longer than a couple of days help and assistance from neighboring regions and districts is really appreciated," Mr Alcock said.
Harcourt CFA was among brigades forming the strike team, sparing a tanker and crew to battle the blaze the evening of Wednesday, February 28.
"We are expecting a nasty wind change coming through about 9pm," Harcourt CFA Captain Andrew Wilson said.
"And that is why they are repositioning us to assist with crews there."
Harcourt CFA had also sent a tanker and crew near Beaufort the previous week, but assisting surrounding districts was "what it is all about", Mr Wilson said.
"If we had a big fire here others would come and help us ... so we go and help those guys in their time of need," he said.
Authorities said a forecast cool change did not mean the fire danger was over, particularly in north-western Victoria where a catastrophic fire danger rating was set for Wednesday.
"It is way too early to say we are out of the woods ... it is still an active fire, so until mother nature helps us with rain ... there is not much we can do," Mr Wilson said.
The bushfire raging at Bayindeen-Rocky Road had burnt through more than 22,000 hectares ahead of forecast temperatures in the high 30s and wind gusts of up to 80km/h on Wednesday afternoon.
Mr Alcock said local crews remained "poised and on alert" to fight fires in the Bendigo region during the day Wednesday, but that a forecast cool change would mean the strike team could be sent west that evening.
"The Bureau of Meteorology are forecasting that it's going to be this evening before the danger locally truly settles down," he said.
"But we are confident if we can get through to 6pm tonight, that we will be able to cover our patch with those other trucks going to assist at Mount Cole."
Mr Wilson also gave special mention to crews who stayed behind to man their local brigades as colleagues went to fight fires across the state.
Other CFA District 2 brigades sending crews to fight at Bayindeen-Rocky Road included Redesdale, Elphinstone and Spring Hill.
The fire had destroyed six homes so far but more were expected to be accounted for once conditions subside.
