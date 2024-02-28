Bendigo Advertiser
Bushfires

'What it's all about': Bendigo crews sent to fight fire raging near Beaufort

Gabriel Rule
By Gabriel Rule
Updated February 28 2024 - 6:09pm, first published 5:53pm
Harcourt CFA Captain Andrew Wilson is travelling to Beaufort to fight a bushfire raging in the area since last Thursday. Picture by Darren Howe
Twenty-five Bendigo region firefighters are poised to travel across the state to support crews fighting an out-of-control bushfire near Beaufort.

