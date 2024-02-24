After six years Dragons finally have finals to look forward to

SANDHURST has officially locked up its return to the Bendigo District Cricket Association finals for the first time in six years.
The Dragons' win over Bendigo United at Weeroona Oval on Saturday guarantees their participation in next month's finals, along with Strathdale-Maristians and reigning premier Kangaroo Flat.
Fourth spot still remains up for grabs though, with it mathematically possible for any of Strathfieldsaye (36 points), Bendigo United (36) and Bendigo (30) to claim it.
After winning its drought-breaking premiership in 2018 Sandhurst has since finished 5th, 9th, 7th, 7th and 9th before this season's dramatic rise back up the ladder, with the possibility the Dragons could still earn a home semi-final by finishing top two.
Chasing Bendigo United's 193 at Weeroona Oval the Dragons answered with 4-225 to improve their record to 8-3.
A key cog in the successful run-chase for the Dragons was opener Tom Starr playing against his former team.
Starr enjoyed a lengthy stay at the crease, facing 256 balls in making 88 before his innings came to a close just two runs from victory when lbw to Miggy Podosky (1-36).
Liam Stubbings (35), Jasper Langley (21) and Dylan Gibson (40 n.o.) all chipped in with contributions to help the Dragons over the line in an innings that lasted 99 overs after beginning late last week.
It has taken until the penultimate round and the 19th day of the season, but Huntly North finally has its first win on the board.
The Power got the monkey off their back with a two-wicket win over Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park.
Led by two of their most experienced players in captain Ryan Grundy and Nick Scullie, the Power successfully chased down the Hawks' 223, replying with 8-224.
Scullie provided the lynchpin of the innings late after the Power fell to 7-165, still 59 runs from victory with three wickets in hand.
Batting at No.8, Scullie's unbeaten 56 from 95 balls included a 32-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Deacon Marsh.
While Marsh (0) didn't score, he held up an end for 45 balls as Scullie ticked the runs over.
When Marsh was caught by Fletcher Good at mid-wicket off Cory Jacobs the Power were 8-197 in the 64th over as No.10 Tommi Raukola joined Scullie at the crease with 27 needed.
And it was Scullie and Raukola who finished the job, taking a further 32 balls to lift the Power to their first victory since beating Sandhurst on the corresponding weekend last year, while it was just the side's fourth win in its past 43 games.
Raukola finished 16 n.o. from 14 balls with two boundaries, while Scullie's composed 56 featured seven boundaries.
Earlier, skipper Grundy made a timely return to form to lay the groundwork for the Power's successful chase.
Coming off scores of 0,0 and 9 in his previous three innings, opener Grundy made 86.
And he did it at a good clip too, facing just 95 balls and striking 13 boundaries and one six.
Grundy scored 88 of the Power's first 126 runs before his dismissal when trapped lbw by spinner Good (2-27) sparked a mini collapse as Huntly North fell from 2-126 to 6-143.
At that stage the Hawks would have had their noses in front given one of the issues the Power has faced this season has been their lack of batting depth.
But with the experienced Scullie still to come to strengthen up the lower order, they dug in and after what has been another tough season were finally rewarded for their effort with a breakthrough win.
"It was a really good team effort from the lads and great to see Nick get us over the line in the end," Grundy said.
"It obviously takes its toll when you're not winning games of cricket, but other than only a couple of games I feel we've been really competitive and the most promising thing is we've got another year into our younger guys.
"We've got some really good kids coming through like Kyen (Burrill-Grinton), Judd (Gilchrist) and Jack (Wilson) who have got another year of A grade experience, which is great for the club.
"It's great that the group after putting in so much work this season has been able to get some reward."
Nick Farley (3-65) and Jacobs (3-46), who bowled 36 overs between them, took three wickets apiece for the Hawks, who suffered their third loss in a row.
Having started the day in a precarious position against Strathfieldsaye, the father and son duo of Adam and Riley Burns teamed up to steer Kangaroo Flat to its sixth win in a row.
Chasing Strathfieldsaye's 173 at Dower Park, the Roos had started the day at 4-60, which quickly became 5-61 when Dylan Klemm (11) was bowled by Chathura Damith.
At that stage Damith had taken all five wickets following his four last week and the Jets had plenty of momentum.
Desperately needing a partnership to steady the innings it was Campbell Smith and Riley Burns who answered the call for the Roos.
From 5-61 they pushed the score to 120 with a 59-run stand before Riley Tresize (1-53) struck for the Jets, removing Smith (31).
That brought Adam Burns to the crease to join his son with the Roos 6-120 and needing a further 54 runs for victory.
And they were able to safely navigate the Roos over the line, scoring the 54 runs required for victory before going on to put on 107 for the seventh wicket.
Riley Burns stood firm in the face of pressure to score his first A grade half-century with 81 off 166 balls with 10 boundaries.
On the weekend in which Kangaroo Flat celebrated the 20-year anniversary of its 2003-04 premiership - which Adam Burns played in - he compiled 56 to help the Roos to 249 and a 76-run victory.
He is now averaging 193 in his past three innings.
Having taken the first five wickets of the innings, Damith didn't add to his haul and finished with 5-65 off 25 overs for the Jets.
Showing his all-round class, Damith now has a five-wicket bag and century in his past two games.
It was an early finish at Scott Street as White Hills ripped through Golden Square inside 52 overs.
Riding a four-game winning streak, Golden Square faltered badly with the bat, all out for just 99 in response to White Hills' 282.
Golden Square was all out for less than what Brayden Stepien made on day one, with the Demons' skipper plundering 105.
Rhys Irwin led the rout for White Hills with 5-33 off 17 overs - the seventh five-wicket haul of his career for the Demons.
Irwin got the ball rolling for the Demons, taking the first three wickets at which stage Golden Square was 3-46 in the 17th over.
Irwin struck for the first time on the second ball of the day when he had Golden Square captain Jake Higgins (0) caught by Max Shepherd.
While he didn't take any wickets, White Hills' spinner Michael Nalesnyik was ultra economical, with his nine overs costing just four runs with six maidens.
Fellow spinners Max Shepherd (2-14 off 9.5) and Riley Fitzpatrick (1-4 off 5) also gave little away, with the trio combining for 3-22 off 23.5 overs.
Jayden Templeton's 38 was the top score for Golden Square, which having been 4-75 lost its last six wickets for just 24 runs.
Strathdale-Maristians retained top spot on the ladder, while Bendigo remains a game outside the top four after their clash at Bell Oval.
The Goers were all out for 193 chasing the Suns' 268.
Jack Pysing (4-33 off 14 overs) was the pick of the nine bowlers used by the Suns, while for Bendigo all-rounder Kyle Humphrys passed 50 for the fifth time in his 12 innings this season.
Humphrys top-scored for the Goers with 55 during a 134-ball stay at the crease.
Huntly North v Bendigo United, Eaglehawk v White Hills, Golden Square v Kangaroo Flat, Strathfieldsaye v Strathdale-Maristians, Bendigo v Sandhurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.