"A great bunch of blokes who got along really well': Roos reunion

THE batting and bowling duo of Tony Taig and Adam Burns don't come much more potent than what the pair delivered in the 2003-04 Bendigo District Cricket Association season for Kangaroo Flat.
Taig set a new record for the most runs in a BDCA season with 962 - a benchmark that still stands.
And left-armer Burns captured 47 wickets.
On the back of two outstanding individual seasons from Taig and Burns, coupled with a host of experienced players led by skipper Rod Wight all playing their role, the Roos finally broke through for their maiden first XI premiership.
It was a flag that certainly didn't come easy for the Roos, who endured plenty of finals heartache along the way before finally saluting.
Before their 2003-04 grand final win over Strathdale-Maristians the Roos had lost eight semi finals over the previous 12 years.
But it was that enduring finals disappointment the club had to overcome that made it all the more sweeter when Taig lofted a six to not only win the flag, but also bring up his century in what was one of the most memorable endings to a grand final.
Twenty years on from the Roos' 2003-04 success the club will hold a reunion this Saturday at Dower Park in conjunction with a past players and sponsors day from 1pm.
"What I remember of that season was we just knew what each other's role within the team was and we just got it done," Wight said this week.
"Obviously, there was a couple of pretty special performances that season, but as much as Taigy made the runs he did and Burnsy took the wickets he did, every player did their bit.
"We didn't have any weak links and everyone just chipped in and did their bit at certain times throughout the season.
"We were an older group that had been around for a while and we were just able to get it done... but it certainly does help when you've got a T. Taig in your team who had one of the best years ever by an individual."
Opening batsman Taig's record-breaking 962 runs that 2003-04 season came from 14 innings at an average of 87.4.
Considering what the season became, he made a relatively lean start with scores of just 24, 13 and 23 from his first three hits.
Taig scored 69 against Bendigo United in round four and then the first of what would be five centuries with 119 against Bendigo in round five.
Taig would also go on to score centuries against Huntly-North Bendigo (161) in round seven, Sandhurst (128) in round 10, Huntly-North Bendigo (103) again in round 12 and Strathdale-Maristians (101 n.o.) in the grand final.
He scored 477 of his 962 runs in his last five innings, closing out the season with consecutive scores of 128, 79 n.o., 103, 66 and 101 n.o.
Fittingly, Taig broke the BDCA runs record in his grand final innings.
When he reached 56 he surpassed the previous record for most runs in a season, which had been held since Harcourt's Gibson Pritchard churned out 916 in 1930-31.
There was minimal fanfare at the time of Taig creating BDCA history by overtaking Pritchard.
Some 45 minutes later though the Roos erupted when Taig lofted young Suns' leg-spinner Cameron Taylor straight down the ground at Canterbury Park for six to not only bring up his ton, but also the winning runs as Kangaroo Flat answered the Suns' 231 with 1-234 to win by nine wickets.
As well as Taig's unbeaten 101, fellow opener Steve Newlan made 83, with the pair putting on 143 for the first wicket, while Andrew Hosking helped Taig finish the job off with 37 n.o.
The previous day Taig (2-31) had also taken two wickets with his spin to be among five Kangaroo Flat bowlers who took a scalp led by Rodd Baker's 4-50.
Burns (2-57) - who the previous week had bagged 7-68 in the Roos' semi-final win over Bendigo United - Simon Dundas (1-44) and Shane Harling (1-46) were also wicket-takers for the Roos.
Twenty years on and now aged 42 Burns remains an integral member of the Kangaroo Flat side and holds the distinction as the only player to have played in all three of the Roos' BDCA first XI flags in 2004, 2005 and last year.
Burns' 47 wickets at an average of just 11.8 in that 2003-04 season featured four five-wicket hauls - 6-41 against Golden Square in round two, 5-29 against Bendigo in round five, 6-50 against Huntly-North Bendigo in round 12 and 7-68 against Bendigo United in the semi.
"It's just phenomenal what Burnsy has been able to do," Wight said.
"He came through the juniors and then played a bit of B grade and once he got into the A grade side he was an instant player at that level and he just got better and better over the years with more confidence and his record speaks for itself.
"He has played 25-odd years of senior cricket, Premier Cricket (with Geelong), he's in the Melbourne Country Week Hall of Fame... he was certainly a very special player back in that premiership year and still is.
"That premiership 20 years ago is one of the highlights of my lifetime and still holds a very special place in my heart.
"It was a great bunch of blokes who got along really well and we're looking forward to catching up this weekend."
Kangaroo Flat 2003-04 premiership team - Rod Wight (c), Adam Burns, Aidan Butler-Bonnice, Andrew Hosking, Brad Orton, Brett Scholes, Rodd Baker, Shane Harling, Simon Dundas, Steve Newlan, Tony Taig.
Ladder - Kangaroo Flat (57 points), Eaglehawk (54), Strathdale-Maristians (54), Bendigo United (51), White Hills (36), Golden Square (36), Bendigo (36), Huntly-North Bendigo (18), Strathfieldsaye (12), Sandhurst (9).
Semi-finals - Kangaroo Flat 8-267 def Bendigo United 225, Strathdale-Maristians 2-213 def Eaglehawk 212.
Grand final - Kangaroo Flat 1-234 def Strathdale-Maristians 231.
Leading runs - Tony Taig (Kangaroo Flat) 962, Jeremy Brown (Eaglehawk) 724, Dom Taylor (Strathdale-Maristians) 633, Heath Behrens (Bendigo United) 572, Andrew Price (Strathdale-Maristians) 565.
Leading wickets - Adam Burns (Kangaroo Flat) 47, Ben DeAraugo (Strathdale-Maristians) 32, Shane Taylor (White Hills) 26, Tim Williams (Eaglehawk) 24, Mark Ryan (Bendigo) 24.
Addy MVP leaders - Tony Taig (Kangaroo Flat) 1402, Adam Burns (Kangaroo Flat) 1112, Jeremy Brown (Eaglehawk) 1099, Andrew Price (Strathdale-Maristians) 1050, Dom Taylor (Strathdale-Maristians) 833.
