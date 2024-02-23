Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

"A great bunch of blokes who got along really well': Roos reunion

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated February 23 2024 - 3:20pm, first published 11:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroo Flat's 2003-04 BDCA first XI premiership team after beating Strathdale-Maristians by nine wickets at Canterbury Park.
Kangaroo Flat's 2003-04 BDCA first XI premiership team after beating Strathdale-Maristians by nine wickets at Canterbury Park.

THE batting and bowling duo of Tony Taig and Adam Burns don't come much more potent than what the pair delivered in the 2003-04 Bendigo District Cricket Association season for Kangaroo Flat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.