11 wickets and a hat-trick - Podsoky in vintage form with the ball

BACK-to-back five-wicket hauls and a hat-trick have made for a big past month for Bendigo United's Miggy Podosky in the Bendigo District Cricket Association.
Podosky had a game to remember last round against Eaglehawk when his superb first innings figures of 5-9 off nine overs included his first A grade hat-trick as he led the Redbacks' rout of the Hawks, who were all out for 48.
Podosky's demotion job on the Hawks followed on from his 5-55 the previous round against Golden Square.
As well as 1-29 in the second innings last week against Eaglehawk, across those two games Podosky has a combined 11-93 off 42 overs, with the veteran of more than 200 games drawing plenty of praise from skipper Clayton Holmes for his output.
"He has done really well for us and found a bit of extra zip over the past few weeks," Holmes said on Friday.
"He has had a bit of a stop-start season having had to miss some games due to weddings and things like that, but that has probably helped him at this stage of the season to be a bit fresher.
"He is swinging the ball around and been a bit of a warhorse for us... he bowled 20-odd overs on the trot against Golden Square the other week and then backed it up really well last week.
"So he has been bowling really well and then earlier in the year he got us a win with the bat (65 n.o. against Strathfieldsaye in round five).
"He has been really handy for us this year."
Holmes had a crucial role to play in Podosky's first innings hat-trick last week.
It was Holmes who took the hat-trick catch, holding onto an edge at first slip from Taj Taylor.
Holmes also had to negotiate team-mate Riley Treloar diving in front of him from second slip as the ball flew into the cordon.
"To be honest, I was more thinking about setting the field and making sure everyone was in a good position and all of a sudden the ball was on me," Holmesy said.
"It did hit me a bit high in the hand, but I was able to juggle it and hang on to it, which was great for Miggy... there was a good crowd there at that stage and they were all going off, so it was a good day."
It certainly was a good day for Bendigo United, which crushed the Hawks by 239 runs to keep itself hot on the heels of fourth-placed Strathfieldsaye in the fight for a finals berth.
The fifth-placed Redbacks face Sandhurst at Weeroona Oval in round 11 starting Saturday in what is a battle of this season's two biggest improvers.
The Dragons are third on the ladder and last week claimed the scalp of top side Strathdale-Maristians - a win that was highlighted by 121 on day one from Taylor Beard that rescued Sandhurst from 4-12, before leg-spinner Liam Bowe took the remarkable figures of 8-31 off 31.4 overs on day two.
"Bowey obviously showed last week what a quality bowler he is and it's a challenge that the group is really looking forward to this game," Holmes said.
"I'll back all our players in to put their best foot forward and, hopefully, we can negate one of Sandhurst's big strengths and still look to tick the scoreboard over."
Round 11 BDCA games - Eaglehawk v Huntly North, Sandhurst v Bendigo United, White Hills v Golden Square, Kangaroo Flat v Strathfieldsaye, Strathdale-Maristians v Bendigo. Games start 1pm Saturday.
EAGLEHAWK - Harvey White, Angus Chisholm, Nicholas Farley, Fletcher Good, Xavier Grant, Cory Jacobs, Daniel Major, Aaron Monro, c, Taj Taylor, Benjamin Williams, Joshua Williams.
HUNTLY NORTH - Jarrod Harris, Kyen Burrill-Grinton, Judd Gilchrist, Shane Gilchrist, Ryan Grundy, Shiran Kulathunga, Deacon Marsh, Sandun Rathnatunga, Tommi Raukola, Nick Scullie, Jack Wilson.
SANDHURST - Ashley Gray, Taylor Beard, Liam Bowe, Benjamin Evans, Dylan Gibson, c, Nahid Hossain, Jasper Langley, Ben Leed, Shane Robinson, Zac Sims, Thomas Starr.
BENDIGO UNITED - Stephen Barrett, Clayton Holmes, c, Samuel Langley, Marcus Mangiameli, Darcy Mills, Wil Pinniger, Miggy Podosky, Will Thrum, Mitchell Treacy, Riley Treloar, Ashley Younghusband.
WHITE HILLS - Brayden Stepien, c, Caleb Barras, Gavin Bowles, Riley Fitzpatrick, Ben Irvine, Rhys Irwin, Michael Nalesnyik, Kyle Patten, Max Shepherd, Harry Ukich, Nicholas Wharton.
GOLDEN SQUARE - Luke Baird, Benjamin Derrick, Jake Higgins, c, Jack Keating, Jake Mulqueen, Dylan Robinson, Liam Smith, Jayden Templeton, Kayle Thompson, Scott Trollope, Matthew Wright.
KANGAROO FLAT - Campbell Smith, Christopher Barber, Daniel Barber, Kenny Beith, Adam Burns, Riley Burns, Matt Dwyer, Brent Hamblin, Dylan Klemm, Jake Klemm, c, Luke Stagg.
STRATHFIELDSAYE - not supplied
STRATHDALE-MARISTIANS - Matthew Wilkinson, James Barri, Daniel Clohesy, Ben DeAraugo, Sam Johnston, Jack Neylon, Thomas Purcell, Jack Pysing, Cameron Taylor, James Vlaeminck, Grant Waldron.
BENDIGO - Bailey Goodwin, Kieren Burns, Archer Carlile, Scott Dole, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Kynan Gard, Bailey George, Matthew Gray, Kyle Humphrys, Gabe Nevins, James Ryan, c.
1st - STRATHDALE-MARISTIANS
Record: 8-2, 52 points.
Leading runs:
James Barri - 448
Leading wickets:
Sam Johnston - 28
Addy MVP leader:
Cameron Taylor - 964
........................................
2nd - KANGAROO FLAT
Record: 8-2, 48 points.
Leading runs:
Daniel Barber - 319
Leading wickets:
Adam Burns - 28
Addy MVP leader:
Adam Burns - 867
........................................
3rd - SANDHURST
Record: 7-3, 46 points.
Leading runs:
Ash Gray - 327
Leading wickets:
Liam Bowe - 23
Addy MVP leader:
Taylor Beard - 662
........................................
4th - STRATHFIELDSAYE
Record: 6-4, 36 points.
Leading runs:
Chathura Damith - 537
Leading wickets:
Savith Priyan - 23
Addy MVP leader:
Chathura Damith - 1007
........................................
5th - BENDIGO UNITED
Record: 6-4, 36 points.
Leading runs:
Riley Treloar - 351
Leading wickets:
Marcus Mangiameli - 20
Addy MVP leader:
Marcus Mangiameli - 724
........................................
6th - BENDIGO
Record: 5-5, 30 points.
Leading runs:
Kyle Humphrys - 489
Leading wickets:
Kyle Humphrys - 23
Addy MVP leader:
Kyle Humphrys - 979
........................................
7th - GOLDEN SQUARE
Record: 4-6, 24 points.
Leading runs:
Liam Smith - 363
Leading wickets:
Scott Trollope - 22
Addy MVP leader:
Liam Smith - 833
........................................
8th - EAGLEHAWK
Record: 3-7, 18 points.
Leading runs:
Angus Chisholm - 395
Leading wickets:
Myles Wade - 18
Addy MVP leader:
Angus Chisholm - 515
........................................
9th - WHITE HILLS
Record: 3-7, 18 points.
Leading runs:
Brayden Stepien - 398
Leading wickets:
Rhys Irwin - 17
Addy MVP leader:
Rhys Irwin - 575
........................................
10th - HUNTLY NORTH
Record: 0-10, 36 points.
Leading runs:
Ryan Grundy - 405
Leading wickets:
Shane Gilchrist - 16
Addy MVP leader:
Shane Gilchrist - 541
Grand final berths will be up for grabs in the BDCA women's competition on Sunday.
Semi-finals will be played between the four teams left standing.
In the first XI defending premier Golden Square plays White Hills in the 1st v 4th semi at Club Court in Strathfieldsaye, while in the 2nd v 3rd semi it will be Sandhurst playing Bendigo at Ewing Park.
How they four finalists compare:
1st - GOLDEN SQUARE
Record: 12-2
Batting:
Runs for: 1738
Wickets lost: 34
Average: 51.1
Bowling:
Runs against: 1111
Wickets taken: 106
Average: 10.5
........................................
2nd - SANDHURST
Record: 10-4
Batting:
Runs for: 1533
Wickets lost: 52
Average: 29.5
Bowling:
Runs against: 1401
Wickets taken: 76
Average: 18.4
........................................
3rd - BENDIGO
Record: 10-4
Batting:
Runs for: 1334
Wickets lost: 80
Average: 16.7
Bowling:
Runs against: 1242
Wickets taken: 91
Average: 13.6
........................................
4th - WHITE HILLS
Record: 6-8
Batting:
Runs for: 1321
Wickets lost: 96
Average: 13.8
Bowling:
Runs against: 1413
Wickets taken: 67
Average: 21.1
In the second XI second finals it's California Gully hosting Strathfieldsaye at California Gully Oval and Golden Square playing Maiden Gully Marist at Club Court.
The second-last round of the Emu Valley Cricket Association season hits off on Saturday from 1.30pm.
The tussle for a finals berth remains on in earnest with just eight points (less than one game) separating Emu Creek, Marong, Sedgwick and California Gully from fourth to seventh on the ladder.
Two of those sides play each other this round with California Gully at home to Sedgwick.
Round 11 games - Marong v Spring Gully, Emu Creek v Axe Creek, California Gully v Sedgwick, United v West Bendigo. Mandurang bye.
Ladder - Mandurang (84), Spring Gully (72), United (72), Emu Creek (56), Marong (48), Sedgwick (48), California Gully (48), Axe Creek (24), West Bendigo (0).
MARONG - Duane Anderson, Ashley Bayliss, David Blume, Reuben Cameron, James Falvey, Andrew Gladstone, c, Brodie Pearce, Tristian Rowe, Amarpreet Singh, Mitch Van Poppel, Brennan Walters, Thomas Wilson.
SPRING GULLY - not supplied
EMU CREEK - not supplied
AXE CREEK - Benjamin Ross, Joel Bish, vc, Neville Clark, Ashley Dixon, c, Daniel Dixon, Blake Hodgskiss, Wayne Hodgskiss, Rohithreddy Kandi, Dylan Lee, Manish Singh Negi, Khushdeep Randhawa, Nicholas Ryan.
CALIFORNIA GULLY - Tasman Fitzallen, Tristan Fitzallen, Mark Hickman, Travis Nolan, Kai O'Hehir, Bradley Olson, Jaidyn Taylor, Jakk Trenfield, Jesse Trenfield, Lachlan Watts, Brad Webster, Aidan White, c.
SEDGWICK - Hunter Austin, Nathan Austin, Lucas Baldwin, Andrew Cussen, James Dempsey, Dustin Elliott, Bailey Ilsley, Aaron Knight, Alec Robson, Jackson Stagg, Greg Thomas, Jordan Ilsley, c.
UNITED - Tom Calvert, Dylan Bailie, Mitch Blackman, Alex Code, Kane Goldsworthy, Joseph Hartney, Patrick Hartney, Tyler James, Joshua Kinsman, Zachary Makeham, Jayde Mullane, mackenzie Whittle, c.
WEST BENDIGO - Tristan Boykett, Andrew Brown, Chandranath Dissanayake, Sajith Edirisinghe, Gurpreet Singh (Gary) Gill, Brad Kilcullen, Tarran Kilcullen, c, Dylan Lefevre, Travis O'Connell, Marcus Williamson, Cody Wright, Mason Wright.
