Bendigo Brewing satisfying thirst for brewpub in centre of town

The jewel in Bendigo's craft beer crown will soon be unveiled, with the Bendigo Brewing team hard at work creating a brewpub in Bendigo's CBD.
Located at Farmers Lane opposite the Dai Gum San precinct, Bendigo Brewing will feature more than 12 beers brewed on site, as well as a kitchen, wood-fired pizza oven and local beers available for takeaway.
Bendigo Brewing director Trevor Birks said the project has been underway for more than three years and he couldn't wait to open the doors to the public.
"It's been a long and challenging project, but very rewarding," he said.
"It's a collective effort, it's not just a certain number of small two or three blokes who want to open a brewery.
"It's reflective of the wider community, which is something we're really proud of."
The facility would be also used to teach people how to brew beers using the knowledge of head brewer Evan Hunter, who runs the brewing course at Bendigo TAFE.
Mr Birks said Bendigo had become known as the "regional craft beer capital of Australia", but had been missing a brewery in the centre of town.
"The number of venues that we have serving independent beer, the number of breweries that we have in the region, the number of events that we have and the thriving home brewing community... is better than anywhere you'll find in regional Australia," he said.
"We probably haven't been the best at telling people about that.
"We haven't had an industrial brewery in the middle of town and it certainly is that jewel in the crown now that we can all be very proud of."
Bendigo has a range of beer-centric festivals throughout the year, including Bendigo on the Hop and the Bendigo Craft Beer and Cider Festival.
Last year, brewpub Brewers Collective opened at Short Street, Bendigo.
Mr Birks said Bendigo Brewing would open in the next few months.
