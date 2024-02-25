Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo Brewing satisfying thirst for brewpub in centre of town

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated February 26 2024 - 7:00am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Brewing's Trevor Birks and Mandy Cooper in front of the brewpub's tanks. Picture by Jonathon Magrath
Bendigo Brewing's Trevor Birks and Mandy Cooper in front of the brewpub's tanks. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

The jewel in Bendigo's craft beer crown will soon be unveiled, with the Bendigo Brewing team hard at work creating a brewpub in Bendigo's CBD.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.