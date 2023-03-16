Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Craft Beer and Cider Festival returns this Saturday

March 17 2023 - 10:30am
Bendigo Craft Beer and Cider Festival organiser Darrell Billett. Picture by Darren Howe

Beer lovers unite as the Bendigo Craft Beer and Cider Festival comes to the Bendigo Racecourse this Saturday.

