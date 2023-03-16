Beer lovers unite as the Bendigo Craft Beer and Cider Festival comes to the Bendigo Racecourse this Saturday.
From 11am to 7pm the venue will be packed with 25 brewers showcasing more than 100 beers and ciders to tempt any pallet.
Festival organiser Darrell Billett said this year there were some first time brewers and some returning to the festival for the first time in five years.
"There's a couple of new start-ups that are coming; it's really good to give a bit of a mix rather than bringing out the same ones we always have," he said.
Brewers include East Bendigo Brewing Co, Tooborac Brewing, Bright Brewery, Hawkers Beer, Tiny Fish Brew Co from Adelaide and more.
Usually held at the Tom Flood Sports Centre, Mr Billett said the Bendigo Racecourse offered more shade than the previous venue, which would be popular with the temperature set to reach mid-30 degrees Celsius.
With plenty to drink there will also be food vendors to keep stomachs full, and a music line-up of local acts to entertain.
Mr Billett said the festival was a chance for new and growing brewers to get their product into the market.
"A couple of local pubs will come up who are looking to put different beers in their pubs," he said.
"It's good in that way that it gives the brewers a chance to showcase their beers and people can start looking for them."
Mr Billett said he's hoping to get 1500 people through the gate and there'll be buses running from Bendigo Station to the racecourse every 30 minutes from 10.30am.
For more information visit bendigocraftbeerfestival.com.au.
