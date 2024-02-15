Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Boho Miss breakthrough continues surge of momentum for Lake

By Kieran Iles
February 15 2024 - 12:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boho Miss, ridden by Rhys McLeod, wins the Sportsbet Loves Ballarat Benchmark 58 Handicap (1400m) at Ballarat on Wednesday. Picture by Pat Scala/Racing Photos
Boho Miss, ridden by Rhys McLeod, wins the Sportsbet Loves Ballarat Benchmark 58 Handicap (1400m) at Ballarat on Wednesday. Picture by Pat Scala/Racing Photos

BENDIGO trainer Toby Lake is hopeful the tide has turned for the seemingly luckless Boho Miss following her drought-breaking win at Ballarat on Wednesday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.