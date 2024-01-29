Toby Lake gets second win as The Cast Off debuts in style

BENDIGO trainer Toby Lake hopes a maiden win on debut by The Cast Off at Hanging Rock last Friday can give both the filly's career and his own some serious traction.
The three-year-old daughter of Pariah and Savaland -a bargain buy at the Inglis Digital Online Auctions about 12 months ago - did what few young horses are asked to do by taking on a group of older and more experienced horses on debut over 1600m.
At odds of $15, she was able to rise to the occasion, coming from midfield at the 400m to be three-wide on the home turn, before charging down the outside in the straight for a tough win.
The Cast Off was brilliantly ridden by Laura Lafferty.
While the filly may have been having her first start, Lake certainly had her cherry ripe for her race day debut.
"It (the win) may have been a bit of a surprise, but I know we had her tip-top on the day," the young trainer said.
"We had her really well-educated for her first start - she'd had plenty of trials and jump outs.
"She has good natural staying ability and the race really worked out for her.
"Laura rode her perfectly.
"I trialed her three days before (at Bendigo), so she was really hard fit, which she needed to be.
"Having your first start over 1600m on a heavy track, you've got to be up to the mark.
"A three-year-old filly, beating the older horses, is a real positive.
"It doesn't matter what type of race it is, it's very hard for the younger horses to beat the older ones, especially a filly.
"She's done a really good job."
Ensuring the victory was all the sweeter, the win was Lake's second as a trainer.
A frustrating run of minor placings and other near-misses ensured it was a much longer wait between his first winner with Volpe Risora at Bendigo last September and his second than he had hoped for.
He is confident there are more wins in store for The Cast Off and already has a nice three-year-old feature race goal in mind.
"I've tipped her out - I'm going to give her 10 days in the paddock and then map a bit of plan towards the VRC St Leger on Anzac Day, for three-year-olds over 2800m," Lake said.
"She stays well and it's a race that can lack in numbers and sometimes a bit of quality with Sydney and Adelaide on at the same time.
"She's tough and she stays, so if we got her to the St Leger in the same order we had her in on Friday, she can run well.
"She's not a superstar, but (Hanging Rock) certainly won't be the only race she wins."
Owned locally, The Cast Off was purchased for a mere $3250.
"It's a credit to everyone at the stable what we were able to do with her on Friday," Lake said.
Obviously aiming for a steadier flow of winners as his fledgling training career hits the eight-month mark, the former jockey is buoyed by how his stable is taking shape.
"We have a few horses about to hit their straps; we were a bit unlucky the other day with Boho Miss, we got beaten a nose at Benalla," he said.
"There is a nice, suitable race for her next week, so I'm hoping she can win one soon.
"We have a few nice maidens about to step out and, importantly, yearling sales time is coming up in the next month or so. I'm looking forward to finding the next good one.
"I've just had to be patient and trust the system and process."
