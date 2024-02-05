Trainer Lake sees 'plenty of upside' in Chalice Well

FOR young Bendigo trainer Toby Lake, Chalice Well's win at Kyneton on Saturday was the culmination of months of hard work and careful planning.
The four-year-old mare delivered Lake his third victory as a trainer in his own right with an eye-catching and gratifying first-up win in the 1103m maiden on Woodend Cup day.
More importantly, for a trainer on the up looking to build crucial momentum, it was his second winner in nine days following the success of The Cast Off at Hanging Rock on Australia Day.
Formerly trained by fellow Bendigo trainer Danny Curran, for whom she had one start 12 months ago, Chalice Well has been a bit of a long-term project for Lake, who acquired the daughter of Squamosa via private sale.
"I've been saving her for a while," Lake revealed.
"Danny had a few issues with her - she wasn't jumping out of the barriers, and when she did, she was missing the start by 10 and 20 metres.
"It's taken a while, but hopefully I've got her sorted.
"She'd been in work for about six months before Saturday.
"Usually it takes them three months to get to the races, but she did double that.
"It was all worth it, and it's a good time of the year to do it, leading into the yearling sales."
Ridden by Connor Murtagh, Chalice Well ($10.50) settled in fifth spot, but raced keenly.
In a sign of a horse with good ability, she was able to edge into contention on the home turn and win running away from her rivals.
The official winning margin was three lengths over the second favourite Lispector ($2.60), with the well-backed Frenemy ($2.40) a further two lengths way in third.
There was plenty to like about the win for Lake.
"She's a nice horse with plenty of upside She did a lot wrong, but won easily," he said.
"She hadn't run for 12 months - they don't normally do that first-up after that long.
"She ran half a second quicker than the other maiden, so we are going to have some with her.
"Even though she's a four-year-old, she feels a lot younger than that.
"She's pretty immature and only had the two starts.
"We'll keep taking our time with her."
An excited ownership group includes Lake, former trainer Curran, Jacob Rule and Racing.com's Ben Sporle - a long-time mate of the trainer's - Ben Asgari and Tim Yeatman.
Lake will continue to look at options for Chalice Well's next run, with a benchmark 64 over 1000m at Bendigo on February 27 one such possibility
"I'm not keen on rushing her - she wouldn't appreciate that," he said.
"She's still learning and needs a bit of help, so we'll take our time and keep placing her, hopefully to advantage.
"There's plenty of upside and I feel she's one of the better horses in the stable.
"It's always nice when older and more experienced trainers like Danny (Curran) come to you and sell you the horse privately as they think you will do the best job with it.
"It's nice to get that vote of confidence."
Back-to-back wins with Chalice Well and The Cast Off have given Lake the pleasing form line of two wins and a second from his last three runners.
Boho Miss, who accounted for the second at Benalla on January 21, will most likley get her chance to return to the winner's list at Kyneton on Tuesday week.
Formerly trained at Kyneton by Mick Sell, Boho Miss has placed top three in all but one of his four starts for Lake since joining the stable in the latter part of last year, most recently at Benalla on January 24.
