TOBY Lake has literally taken hundreds of thoroughbreds to the track on race day over the last half-dozen years.
But his appearance at day two of the Swan Hill Cup Carnival on Saturday looms as something a lot more special.
Lake will have his first starter as a trainer in his own right when the heavy track specialist Dinga lines up in the In Memory of Dean Holland benchmark 0-58 over 975m.
It's the culmination of a long-time dream for the 25-year-old former jockey and son of Bendigo trainer Steven Lake, who believes he was always destined to branch out on his own at some point.
"It was always a matter of when not if," Lake said.
"It helps being born and bred here in Bendigo, but I think there's a massive opportunity for a young trainer here.
"Geographically, it's the middle of the state and Bendigo is a growing town. There's exciting things happening at the jockey club, with a new CEO, Rob Heinjus. I just think racing could be a lot different in Bendigo in the next five or 10 years.
"I reckon it's going to take off and become a bit more of a racing town.
"Ballarat is a racing town and I reckon Bendigo is going to head in that direction."
His ascension to the training ranks has followed an extended and first class education under fellow Bendigo trainer Shane Fliedner, Ciaron Maher and David Eustace and Nick Ryan.
He had spent the last five years as an assistant trainer with Ryan, before returning to Bendigo earlier this year to fill a similar role under Fliedner.
Lake has acquired 20 boxes across the road from the Bendigo racecourse on the property formerly occupied by Group 1-winning trainer Shaun Dwyer.
With the help of younger brother Jack, Lake has an initial six horses in work, with plans to steadily build on that number over the next 12 months.
"First and foremost we want to ensure everything runs smoothly," he said.
"There's been plenty of young trainers over the decades that have shown they can train, but you can get sucked into getting too big too quick.
"We want controlled growth and ultimately there's no better advertisement than winners.
"So I'm looking forward to not only launching my career, but getting Bendigo back on the map again as a racing town and driving young people back to the races."
His first official runner will be Dinga, most recently trained by his father Steven, but at various other stages throughout his 31-start career by Fliedner, Mick Gasken and Donna Cornish, and Symon Wilde.
The six-year-old gelding boasts three wins and two seconds from nine starts on heavy tracks, with Lake hopeful he can deliver a dream start to his training career.
While Dinga will no doubt appreciate the heavy going following this week's heavy rain, Lake said plans to run his Flemington-winner Grand Pope in the final race on the program on Sunday at Swan Hill were likely to be placed on hold.
"I wouldn't be too keen on running Grand Pope on a very heavy track. Dinga loves it, but Grand Pope, maybe not," he said.
Having only acquired his trainer's licence last week, Lake is keen to hit the ground running.
He is aiming to pride himself on his 'hands-on' approach, capitalising on his former riding career, and a commitment to keeping owners informed about their horses.
"I really want to invite and attract new owners and clients, but I want to explain to them along the way what we are doing with a certain horse and why we are doing it. I want to be very upfront and bring them along for the ride," he said.
"I feel I have a bit of an advantage on some other people who have tried this in the past. I'm born and raised here and have grown up around the racecourse.
"Obviously I was down in Melbourne for the last little period of my life and got some great experience from some top trainers, but I always envisaged coming home to set up my own stable.
"Bendigo is home."
