BFNL 2024 season netball preview: EAGLEHAWK

"We have a fairly consistent side, with a lot of the A-grade girls coming back. Unfortunately we have lost Eleisha Saunders. She followed her husband over to Seymour, which is a massive loss. It only happened in the last month or so, but it gives someone else an opportunity to step up. In terms of personnel, we still have Tiarni Baxter, Gabe Marlow, Amy Ryan, Morgan Keating and Elley Lawton. Elley still has some niggling injuries she has been attending to in the off season. Rani Madden is back, but she is going overseas for a bit, and we have brought up Poppy McPherson and are trialing a few others. Gracie Berryman is playing, which is great for us. I couldn't nominate one standout from the pre-season, as they have all been working hard to be a team unit. I think the team trumps individuals."