BFNL 2024 season netball preview: EAGLEHAWK

EAGLEHAWK will be banking on stability and natural improvement in its bid to rise up the BFNL A-grade netball ladder in 2024.
The Hawks have lost two of last season's A-grade regulars, assistant coach Eleisha Saunders via a late off-season switch to Seymour, and Jasmin Gallagher, who has crossed to rival club Golden Square.
On the plus side, the Hawks have the one major in, with goal shooter Lucy Morcom making the move from Golden Square to Canterbury Park to join Kylie Piercy and Gabe Marlow, who were her premiership coach and teammate at Mitiamo in 2019.
The Hawks will further be hopeful of having two-time best and fairest Elley Lawton and livewire goaler Gracie Berryman available on a more regular basis.
Eaglehawk made great strides in the second half of last season, beating finalists South Bendigo, Kyneton, Maryborough and Golden Square and being highly competitive in outings against a strong Castlemaine and Strathfieldsaye (a four goal loss), after only one win in the first half of the season.
While two of those teams won't be competing this season, with Kyneton outright gone from the BFNL competition, some others have suffered significant player losses.
That has created an opportunity for the Hawks to make an upwards move if they can continue to build on the gains of last season.
You were able to finish off last season with a fair bit of momentum, how are you tracking heading into round one?
"We have a fairly consistent side, with a lot of the A-grade girls coming back. Unfortunately we have lost Eleisha Saunders. She followed her husband over to Seymour, which is a massive loss. It only happened in the last month or so, but it gives someone else an opportunity to step up. In terms of personnel, we still have Tiarni Baxter, Gabe Marlow, Amy Ryan, Morgan Keating and Elley Lawton. Elley still has some niggling injuries she has been attending to in the off season. Rani Madden is back, but she is going overseas for a bit, and we have brought up Poppy McPherson and are trialing a few others. Gracie Berryman is playing, which is great for us. I couldn't nominate one standout from the pre-season, as they have all been working hard to be a team unit. I think the team trumps individuals."
Tell us about your recruits?
"We have picked up Lucy Morcom from Golden Square, which is a great get. Her and Gabe Marlow are back playing together, which is nice. (The pair were Loddon Valley league premiership teammates at Mitiamo in 2019). Lucy is a very handy pick up. She'll be playing only the one end - the attacking end."
You did make some really impressive gains last year, especially over the second half of the season. You must be reasonably confident of taking another step?
"YYou just never know who the opposition have recruited. You don't know what Golden Square, who we play in round one, will be like.Strathfieldsaye has the Mangan sisters, so that should boost them, with one (player) in each third, but they've lost Claudia (Collins) and the Hamilton sisters to Leitchville-Gunbower. I'm not sure who South Bendigo has recruited, but they'll come out strong no doubt following Alicia's lead. I'd like to think we'll improve, but there are a lot of unknowns."
How did your practice matches go?
"We played Elmore and (last Thursday night) we played North Bendigo. We've had a bit of unavailability with practice matches, but we've just got to roll with the punches. The Elmore game was a nice clean game. They will definitely be strong. Allira (Holmes) is back playing and she hasn't lost much form. They will be shooting on all four-cylinders this year."
Have you announced your captains?
"We've gone with the same two from last year, Morgan (Keating) and Gabe (Marlow). They are on the same page and are very well respected and they lead by example. If it ain't broke, don't fix it."
With all of that in mind, where do you think you sit in terms of strength?
"It's going to be tough for most us - no one is getting close to Sandhurst, Kangaroo Flat and Gisborne. It is what it is, it's a very lopsided competition. But until we've played everyone and see how everyone else has gone, you don't really know. Top-five is our aim, but we won't know if that is achievable until we get a good batch of games under the belt. I hope we would be thereabouts."
SEASON FIXTURE
ROUND 1 - April 13
v Golden Square (h)
ROUND 2 - April 20
Bye
ROUND 3 - April 27
v Strathfieldsaye (a)
ROUND 4 - May 4
v Castlemaine (h)
ROUND 5 - May 11
v Kangaroo Flat (a)
ROUND 6 - May 18
v Gisborne (h)
ROUND 7 - June 1
v Sandhurst (a)
ROUND 8 - June 8
v Maryborough (h) - A-grade (bye)
ROUND 9 - June 15
v South Bendigo (a)
ROUND 10 - June 22
v Golden Square (a)
ROUND 11 - June 29
Bye
ROUND 12 - July 13
v Strathfieldsaye (h)
ROUND 13 - July 20
v Castlemaine (a)
ROUND 14 - July 27
v Kangaroo Flat (h)
ROUND 15 - August 3
v Gisborne (a)
ROUND 16 - August 10
v Sandhurst (h)
ROUND 17 - August 17
v Maryborough (a) - A-grade (bye)
ROUND 18 - August 24
v South Bendigo (h)
