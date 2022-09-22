Noah Wheeler and Morgan Keating won Eaglehawk Football Netball Club's highest individual honours on Thursday night.
Wheeler won the George Ilsley Medal in senior football, while Keating was awarded the Wendy Ryan Medal in A-grade netball.
Midfielder Wheeler reversed the result of the 2021 vote count when he polled 51 votes to edge out last year's winner Billy Evans by two votes.
After a career-best season, Ben Thompson was third with 42 votes.
The John Ledwidge coaches award was won by defender Oscar Madden.
Defender Keating, who was third in last year's best and fairest count, was a runaway winner of the 2022 award.
Keating polled 48 votes - 17 clear of runner-up Kate Clow.
Rani Madden claimed the coaches award.
The best and fairest count for Eaglehawk's CVFLW team was the closest of the night.
Four players finished within two votes at the top of the leaderboard, with three players declared joint winners.
Molly Metcalf, Freyja Pearce and Drew Ryan tied on 16 votes, with Courtney Coffey one vote further back on 15.
Kayla Cox claimed the coaches award.
In reserves football, Ethan Hanley won the Alan Williams Medal.
Hanley picked up 51 votes to defeat Mark Storey on 37 and Liam Drummond on 29.
Jack Fry won the coaches award.
The Darren Thompsn Medal in under-18 footy went down to the wire, with four players within three votes.
Jordan Holland won the medal with 33 votes, just ahead of Mitchell Ronchieri on 31 and Noah Eliades and Ned Gorrie on 30.
Zak Myers won the coaches award, while Noah Eliades was most consistent.
Rylee Gallagher's consistent season earned her the Kylie Piercy Medal in A-reserve netball.
Gallagher polled 47 votes, with Genevieve McColl runner-up.
Jasmine Kinder won the coaches award.
Tia Reaper claimed the B-grade netball honour ahead of Isabel Eliades.
Reaper finished on 44 votes, with Reaper five behind on 39.
The coaches award went to Olivia Turner.
In B-reserve netball, Deanna Duane polled 46 votes to finish 11 votes clear of Tahli Maxted.
Harriet Evans won the coaches award.
Poppy McPherson had an outstanding 17-and-under season.
She polled 51 votes for the season - 19 clear of runner-up Braye Moss.
Ava Broderick won the coaches award.
In club awards, Brett Crapper was awarded life membership, while Kirstin Shaw won the Committee Helper Award.
The George Ennor Best Club Person was shared by Jo Evans, Kim Holland and Nicole Tucker.
