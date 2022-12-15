Bendigo Advertiser
Hawks appoint club stalwart Kylie Piercy as A-grade netball coach

By Kieran Iles
Updated December 16 2022 - 3:44pm, first published 10:30am
Newly appointed Eaglehawk A-grade coach Kylie Piercy (right) with assistant and the Hawks' A-reserve coach Eleisha Saunders.

EAGLEHAWK has turned to club stalwart and 2019 Mitiamo premiership coach Kylie Piercy to lead its rise back up the BFNL A-grade ladder.

