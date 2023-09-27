AS A KID at primary school in Bendigo, Toby Lake once did a school project on champion jockey Damien Oliver.
It earned high marks.
At Bendigo on Wednesday, it was Lake awarding top marks to Oliver after the three-time Melbourne Cup-winning jockey helped deliver the young Bendigo horseman's first winner as a trainer in his own name aboard Volpe Risorsa.
The five-year-old mare - formerly trained by Tony and Calvin McEvoy - was having her first start for the fledgling Bendigo stable.
She was a little slow to start and settled three-wide without cover towards the back of the small seven-horse field.
The mare was eased four-wide on the turn by Oliver and once she found space in the straight was quick to sprint past the leaders for an exhilarating 1.2-length win.
It was the lightly-raced daughter of Foxwedge and Resource's third career win from 12 starts and followed a pair of good recent trials at Echuca and Bendigo.
A breakthrough win for the stable was a little longer coming than Lake had anticipated after branching out on his own in June this year.
But it was no less of a cause for celebration for the 25-year-old Bendigonian, who was extra-stoked to have done it on his home track.
"It's an awesome feeling," Lake said.
"It's very rewarding for anyone who puts their neck on the line and goes out by themselves (as a trainer) ... they know how it feels.
"I thought she trialled up really well for today.
"I want to thank (owners) Mike Chubb and Paul Spiers. They actually sent me the horse, the first horse I was approached to train. So it's very fitting.
"It's great for Ollie to ride a winner. He's on his farewell tour, so he can retire now, can't he?"
Lake, an ex-picnic jockey, admitted it was buzz to see Oliver, who will retire at the end of this year's spring carnival, wearing his silks.
"I remember in primary school doing a school project on him - this is something you dream of," he said.
"He gave it a peach.
"If we can keep her to fillies and mares grades, I think she's a mare who can go through the grades a bit.
"She started off fresh and she was giving us the indication she was quite a sharp mare.
"We'll keep her fresh and keep her to the short trips and hopefully she can win a few more."
Lake hopes he can now capitalise on the momentum of his first win.
Volpe Risorsa gave Oliver, who has ridden a whopping 126 Australian Group 1 winners, the second leg of a double on Wednesday, both on Bendigo-trained horses.
The 51-year-old claimed the honours aboard the impressive Brent Stanley-trained colt Celui in the previous race.
The superstar, who more than a dozen years ago inspired a school project, was quick to praise Lake on his accomplishment and wish him the best of luck for the future.
"Toby is a great horseman, as people inside the industry know, and I'm sure he is going to have a great future as a trainer," Oliver said.
"It's great to get a winner for him.
"(Toby) will identify the horse and he finds the way to ride it.
"I thought in a race today with a bit of speed and riding it quiet, I thought it would be a nice chance.
"When Toby gives them a push, it always gives you a bit of confidence.
"She was going to win from a long way out, but when she got there she had a bit of a look.
"But she dug in when I needed her."
