Toby Lake scores first win as a trainer as Volpe Risorsa prevails at Bendigo

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 27 2023 - 6:47pm, first published 6:46pm
Trainer Toby Lake with jockey Damien Oliver after Volpe Risorsa won the fillies and mares benchmark 58 handicap at Bendigo on Wednesday. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos
AS A KID at primary school in Bendigo, Toby Lake once did a school project on champion jockey Damien Oliver.

